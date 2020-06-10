12801 Brookhurst Street

Amenities

Pictures are from Model unit for your reference only. Actual unit may look vary without furniture. New 4-story development with 180 units apartment located in the center of Brookhurst Place. Close to major street, freeway, shops, and restaurant. With Modern living style, the location common area amenities include community recreation room/business center, swimming pool, spa, 24 hours fitness center, on site security, assigned covered parking spaces, complimentary common area ?WiFi access, outdoor sun deck with searing area and BBQ.

Inside the unit amenities include dishwasher, Range/hood& microwave, refrigerator, Balcony, designer cabinetry, ceiling lighting, optional in unit laundry appliance, stone kitchen counters, Quartz bathroom vanity, and wood-look flooring in great room and entry.

Ready to Move-In and pictures with furniture are reflect of model unit as stage use.