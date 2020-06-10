All apartments in Garden Grove
Find more places like 12801 Brookhurst Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
12801 Brookhurst Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

12801 Brookhurst Street

12801 Brookhurst Street · (626) 831-1556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Garden Grove
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

12801 Brookhurst Street, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1443 · Avail. now

$2,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1166 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
new construction
Pictures are from Model unit for your reference only. Actual unit may look vary without furniture. New 4-story development with 180 units apartment located in the center of Brookhurst Place. Close to major street, freeway, shops, and restaurant. With Modern living style, the location common area amenities include community recreation room/business center, swimming pool, spa, 24 hours fitness center, on site security, assigned covered parking spaces, complimentary common area ?WiFi access, outdoor sun deck with searing area and BBQ.
Inside the unit amenities include dishwasher, Range/hood& microwave, refrigerator, Balcony, designer cabinetry, ceiling lighting, optional in unit laundry appliance, stone kitchen counters, Quartz bathroom vanity, and wood-look flooring in great room and entry.
Ready to Move-In and pictures with furniture are reflect of model unit as stage use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12801 Brookhurst Street have any available units?
12801 Brookhurst Street has a unit available for $2,530 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 12801 Brookhurst Street have?
Some of 12801 Brookhurst Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12801 Brookhurst Street currently offering any rent specials?
12801 Brookhurst Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12801 Brookhurst Street pet-friendly?
No, 12801 Brookhurst Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 12801 Brookhurst Street offer parking?
Yes, 12801 Brookhurst Street does offer parking.
Does 12801 Brookhurst Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12801 Brookhurst Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12801 Brookhurst Street have a pool?
Yes, 12801 Brookhurst Street has a pool.
Does 12801 Brookhurst Street have accessible units?
No, 12801 Brookhurst Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12801 Brookhurst Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12801 Brookhurst Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12801 Brookhurst Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aberdeen Bay
12431 El Rey Place
Garden Grove, CA 92840
Crystal View Apartment Homes
12091 Bayport St
Garden Grove, CA 92840
Park Grove
9155 Central Ave
Garden Grove, CA 92844
Meadowood Place Apartment Homes
11250 Dale St
Garden Grove, CA 92841
Newland Garden
8520 Gloria Ave #A15
Garden Grove, CA 82844
Palmwood Garden
11932 Bailey St
Garden Grove, CA 92845

Similar Pages

Garden Grove 1 BedroomsGarden Grove 2 Bedrooms
Garden Grove Apartments with ParkingGarden Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Garden Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA
Chino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity