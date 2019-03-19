11762 Brownlee Rd

Amenities
- Charming Upgraded Melody Park Estates Home with 4 bedroom / 2.5 Bath. Situated on huge lot 13,250 sqft. - Truly a Rare Find! It Features Hardwood Floors, Newer Dual Pane Windows/Sliders, Newer Central A/C & Heater, Upgraded Lighting, Large Living Rm w/2 Sliders to Back & Crackling Fireplace, & Remodeled Kitchen w/Solid Butcher Block Countertops, Refaced Cabinetry, Tile Floor, Stainless Sink, Stainless steel Appliances. Wonderful Step-Down Family Rm Addition w/Brick Fireplace. Upgraded Bathroom: Refaced Cabinetry, Tile Floor, Butcher Block Counter, Dual Sinks, Shower w/Subway Tile Surround & Seamless Glass Door, & Separate New Tub w/Subway Tile Surround. Inside Laundry Rm w/Storage Cabinets. Walk to Park-Like Private Backyard w/Block Wall Fencing, Huge Lawn, & Raised Planters. Giant Front Lawn & Inviting Porch.