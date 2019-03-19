All apartments in Garden Grove
11762 Brownlee Rd
Last updated February 2 2020 at 8:26 AM

11762 Brownlee Rd

11762 Brownlee Road · No Longer Available
Location

11762 Brownlee Road, Garden Grove, CA 92840

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
- Charming Upgraded Melody Park Estates Home with 4 bedroom / 2.5 Bath. Situated on huge lot 13,250 sqft. - Truly a Rare Find! It Features Hardwood Floors, Newer Dual Pane Windows/Sliders, Newer Central A/C & Heater, Upgraded Lighting, Large Living Rm w/2 Sliders to Back & Crackling Fireplace, & Remodeled Kitchen w/Solid Butcher Block Countertops, Refaced Cabinetry, Tile Floor, Stainless Sink, Stainless steel Appliances. Wonderful Step-Down Family Rm Addition w/Brick Fireplace. Upgraded Bathroom: Refaced Cabinetry, Tile Floor, Butcher Block Counter, Dual Sinks, Shower w/Subway Tile Surround & Seamless Glass Door, & Separate New Tub w/Subway Tile Surround. Inside Laundry Rm w/Storage Cabinets. Walk to Park-Like Private Backyard w/Block Wall Fencing, Huge Lawn, & Raised Planters. Giant Front Lawn & Inviting Porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11762 Brownlee Rd have any available units?
11762 Brownlee Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 11762 Brownlee Rd have?
Some of 11762 Brownlee Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11762 Brownlee Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11762 Brownlee Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11762 Brownlee Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11762 Brownlee Rd is pet friendly.
Does 11762 Brownlee Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11762 Brownlee Rd offers parking.
Does 11762 Brownlee Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11762 Brownlee Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11762 Brownlee Rd have a pool?
No, 11762 Brownlee Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11762 Brownlee Rd have accessible units?
No, 11762 Brownlee Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11762 Brownlee Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11762 Brownlee Rd has units with dishwashers.

