Home
/
Garden Grove, CA
/
11012 Paloma Ave
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

11012 Paloma Ave

11012 Paloma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11012 Paloma Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92843

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1Ba 1Ba Apartment w/ Garage! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=CiyJXG3wqsf&brand=0

Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/vAJXiTd4oDc

You must see this single level 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Garden Grove! It features a quaint kitchen area connected to the living room. It also has a small back patio, a one car garage and parking spot. Community laundry room on site. Convenient location, short distance to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment and freeway access. Wont last long! Apply TODAY!!

Sorry NO pets!

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
For additional information please contact: Sandra@RpmCoast.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5720594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11012 Paloma Ave have any available units?
11012 Paloma Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garden Grove, CA.
How much is rent in Garden Grove, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garden Grove Rent Report.
Is 11012 Paloma Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11012 Paloma Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11012 Paloma Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11012 Paloma Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garden Grove.
Does 11012 Paloma Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11012 Paloma Ave offers parking.
Does 11012 Paloma Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11012 Paloma Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11012 Paloma Ave have a pool?
No, 11012 Paloma Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11012 Paloma Ave have accessible units?
No, 11012 Paloma Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11012 Paloma Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11012 Paloma Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11012 Paloma Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11012 Paloma Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

