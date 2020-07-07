11012 Paloma Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

1Ba 1Ba Apartment w/ Garage! - Check out this 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=CiyJXG3wqsf&brand=0



Check out this Video Walk Thru Tour: https://youtu.be/vAJXiTd4oDc



You must see this single level 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Garden Grove! It features a quaint kitchen area connected to the living room. It also has a small back patio, a one car garage and parking spot. Community laundry room on site. Convenient location, short distance to schools, shopping, dining, entertainment and freeway access. Wont last long! Apply TODAY!!



Sorry NO pets!



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

For additional information please contact: Sandra@RpmCoast.com



