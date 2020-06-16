31780 Lucio Ln.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage hot tub

***Due to covid19 precautions, we are not holding showings until after property is vacated, Beginning on 6/30. Applications will not be approved prior to viewing the property. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS OR VISIT THE HOME!***



Located in the quiet Casabella community, this lovely condo offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and an attached 2-car garage. On the fist level is direct access to the 2-car garage. Upstairs you have the main living areas, including a living room and dining area with beautiful hardwood floors and neutral paint flowing throughout them. The kitchen overlooks the living room and comes equipped with granite counters, dark espresso cabinets, same hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and custom backsplash (fridge included!). There is also a large balcony just off the dining area, a great space to enjoy outdoor dinners. At the end of the hall is the spacious master bedroom, complete with a walk-in closet, attached master bathroom with dual sinks and enclosed shower/tub combo. There is another large balcony just off the master bedroom, giving ample natural light. The other bedroom is just down the hall with another full bathroom right across from it. Laundry closet includes washer/dryer combo. Enjoy community amenities with this condo, including a community pool, spa, tot lot, nearby walking paths and a sports field walking distance away! Pets also welcome!



Amenities: Attached 2-Car Garage, Fridge, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Range/Oven, Microwave, Community Pool/Spa, Tot Lot, Walking Trails