All apartments in French Valley
Find more places like 31780 Lucio Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
French Valley, CA
/
31780 Lucio Ln.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

31780 Lucio Ln.

31780 Lucio Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
French Valley
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

31780 Lucio Ln, French Valley, CA 92596
Winchester

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
***Due to covid19 precautions, we are not holding showings until after property is vacated, Beginning on 6/30. Applications will not be approved prior to viewing the property. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS OR VISIT THE HOME!***

Located in the quiet Casabella community, this lovely condo offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and an attached 2-car garage. On the fist level is direct access to the 2-car garage. Upstairs you have the main living areas, including a living room and dining area with beautiful hardwood floors and neutral paint flowing throughout them. The kitchen overlooks the living room and comes equipped with granite counters, dark espresso cabinets, same hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and custom backsplash (fridge included!). There is also a large balcony just off the dining area, a great space to enjoy outdoor dinners. At the end of the hall is the spacious master bedroom, complete with a walk-in closet, attached master bathroom with dual sinks and enclosed shower/tub combo. There is another large balcony just off the master bedroom, giving ample natural light. The other bedroom is just down the hall with another full bathroom right across from it. Laundry closet includes washer/dryer combo. Enjoy community amenities with this condo, including a community pool, spa, tot lot, nearby walking paths and a sports field walking distance away! Pets also welcome!

Amenities: Attached 2-Car Garage, Fridge, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Range/Oven, Microwave, Community Pool/Spa, Tot Lot, Walking Trails

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31780 Lucio Ln. have any available units?
31780 Lucio Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in French Valley, CA.
What amenities does 31780 Lucio Ln. have?
Some of 31780 Lucio Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31780 Lucio Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
31780 Lucio Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31780 Lucio Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 31780 Lucio Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 31780 Lucio Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 31780 Lucio Ln. does offer parking.
Does 31780 Lucio Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31780 Lucio Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31780 Lucio Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 31780 Lucio Ln. has a pool.
Does 31780 Lucio Ln. have accessible units?
No, 31780 Lucio Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 31780 Lucio Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31780 Lucio Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Does 31780 Lucio Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 31780 Lucio Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

French Valley 1 BedroomsFrench Valley 3 Bedrooms
French Valley Apartments with BalconyFrench Valley Apartments with Parking
French Valley Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CASan Marcos, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CADesert Hot Springs, CANorth Tustin, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CA
Diamond Bar, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATemescal Valley, CAHesperia, CACathedral City, CACoto de Caza, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CACrestline, CALakeland Village, CAHemet, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine