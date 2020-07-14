Amenities

31696 Alder Court Available 08/01/20 Single Story Winchester Home Zoned for Temecula Schools! -



Enjoy this 3 bedroom/3.5 bath home in a popular family friendly neighborhood of French Valley/Winchester, CA. This home home has an open concept floor plan with many upgrades throughout including tile and laminate flooring, neutral paint colors, custom built-in entertainment center in family room, and designer light fixtures. The large eat-in kitchen is ideal for entertaining and features granite countertops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. The spacious master bedroom has an attached master bath with dual sinks, vanity space, separate tub and shower surround, and walk in closet. The home is is fully landscaped and professionally maintained. Located within the Temecula Valley School District boundaries, easy access to local freeways for commuting, and close to local shopping and restaurants this home is ideal for a growing family!



