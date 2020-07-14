All apartments in French Valley
31696 Alder Court · No Longer Available
Location

31696 Alder Court, French Valley, CA 92596
Dutch Village South

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
31696 Alder Court Available 08/01/20 Single Story Winchester Home Zoned for Temecula Schools! -

FOR FASTEST RESPONSE: Due to the volume of calls we receive and the fact that we are in properties most of the day showing homes to people just like yourselves, we ask that you go to our wesite at www.scoutpropertymanagement.com and do the following.

Select “Search Properties”
Select “View Details” on the page of your desired property
Select the “Contact Us” button and enter your information as well as the “Optional Information” dropdown section to further expedite the pre-screening process

We look forward to serving you. Happy House Hunting.

Enjoy this 3 bedroom/3.5 bath home in a popular family friendly neighborhood of French Valley/Winchester, CA. This home home has an open concept floor plan with many upgrades throughout including tile and laminate flooring, neutral paint colors, custom built-in entertainment center in family room, and designer light fixtures. The large eat-in kitchen is ideal for entertaining and features granite countertops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. The spacious master bedroom has an attached master bath with dual sinks, vanity space, separate tub and shower surround, and walk in closet. The home is is fully landscaped and professionally maintained. Located within the Temecula Valley School District boundaries, easy access to local freeways for commuting, and close to local shopping and restaurants this home is ideal for a growing family!

(RLNE5909234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31696 Alder Court have any available units?
31696 Alder Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in French Valley, CA.
What amenities does 31696 Alder Court have?
Some of 31696 Alder Court's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31696 Alder Court currently offering any rent specials?
31696 Alder Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31696 Alder Court pet-friendly?
No, 31696 Alder Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in French Valley.
Does 31696 Alder Court offer parking?
No, 31696 Alder Court does not offer parking.
Does 31696 Alder Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31696 Alder Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31696 Alder Court have a pool?
No, 31696 Alder Court does not have a pool.
Does 31696 Alder Court have accessible units?
No, 31696 Alder Court does not have accessible units.
Does 31696 Alder Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 31696 Alder Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31696 Alder Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 31696 Alder Court does not have units with air conditioning.
