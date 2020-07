Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub internet access lobby new construction package receiving yoga dogs allowed cats allowed bocce court coffee bar community garden playground bbq/grill bike storage guest parking media room online portal pet friendly

The Plaza is a brand new collection of apartments for rent in the Pilgrim-Triton area of Foster City, California. The Plaza, managed by Sares-Regis Group, offers a unique rental opportunity with resort-style amenities including pool & spa, outdoor kitchen & cabana, zen garden, fitness center, yoga studio, wellness spa, Club Room, Billiards and more. All residences feature gourmet kitchens with stone countertops & stainless appliances, full-size washers & dryers and oversized windows. Ideally located in the Northern California Bay Area on the San Francisco Peninsula, The Plaza apartment homes for lease is near the Marina Lagoon, Central Lake, Hillsdale Shopping Center, San Mateo Bridge, Redwood Shores, Belmont, Burlingame, San Bruno, Palo Alto, Mountain View, Sunnyvale and Silicon Valley.