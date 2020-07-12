/
161 Apartments for rent in Pilgrim-Triton, Foster City, CA
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,745
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,435
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,040
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
The Plaza
1 Plaza View Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,578
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,321
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,962
1468 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in upscale one- to-three-bedroom apartments. Resort-style amenities include a zen garden, wellness spa and fitness center. Convenient access to Hillsdale Shopping Center, Palo Alto and Silicon Valley.
One Hundred Grand
100 Grand Lane, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,634
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,891
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,248
1408 sqft
A modern apartment block with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Stainless steel appliances, microwaves and ovens come as standard. BBQ and grill, dog grooming area and trash valet. Just off East Hillsdale Boulevard.
Results within 1 mile of Pilgrim-Triton
Bridgepointe Apartment Homes
1987 Bridgepointe Cir, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,825
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bed apartments with views of the San Francisco skyline. Modern kitchens with appliances, big windows, child playground, spa, pool, electric vehicle charging station, on-site management.
$
Lagoons
707 Bounty Dr, Foster City, CA
Studio
$2,406
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,686
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
915 sqft
Recently revamped waterfront homes located barely 15 minutes from San Francisco International Airport. In-home amenities include linen closets and quartz countertops. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.
$
Miramar
1288 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,929
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,834
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right by Highway 92 and close to Gull Park. Waterfront community includes a pool, media room, and courtyard. Homes have granite countertops, modern kitchen appliances, and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly.
Harbor Cove
900 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
Studio
$2,695
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,616
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
860 sqft
Apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community features include pool, sauna, tennis court, gym and on-site parking. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet, and patio or balcony.
Waters Edge
1200 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,965
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,352
1100 sqft
Chic homes with designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a fire pit, grilling station and gym. Right near the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. Close to Bayside Performing Arts Center.
$
Marlin Cove Apartments
1000 Foster City Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,647
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,501
1114 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community features covered pool, sauna, gym, elevator and parking. Waterfront location on Foster City Blvd.
Shadow Cove
1055 Foster City Blvd, Foster City, CA
Studio
$2,203
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,052
915 sqft
Modern community with a large pool, recreation area, and fitness center. Hardwood floors, large walk-in closets, and fireplaces in units. On-site fire pit, clubhouse, and volleyball court. Pool.
Sand Cove
777 Shell Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,791
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,342
915 sqft
Fantastic views of the waterfront. Beautifully appointed kitchens and large patios or balconies. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Two pools, ping pong tables, volleyball and tennis course available.
Beach Cove
703 Catamaran St, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,710
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,070
914 sqft
Resort-style community near Catamaran Park and the water. Pet-friendly community with incredible bay views. On-site fitness center, pool with sundeck, and lighted tennis and basketball courts. Pet-friendly.
$
Beach Park
1999 Beach Park Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,944
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,138
976 sqft
Waterfront living near SR-92. On the banks of 218-acre lagoon. In-unit laundry and extra storage. Private balcony/patio. Easy access to Google and Apple headquarters. Community has sauna and pool.
One Hundred Grand
100 Grand Ln, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,646
1100 sqft
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.
1201 Admiralty Lane
1201 Admiralty Lane, Foster City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
1505 sqft
3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Townhouse Style Condo! - ADDRESS: 1201 Admiralty Lane, Foster City, CA 94404 ****OPEN HOUSE**** Wednesday, July 15th @ 5:15pm-6:00pm Virtual Tour available on YouTube: https://youtu.
650 Pilgrim Drive
650 Pilgrim Drive, Foster City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 650 Pilgrim Drive in Foster City. View photos, descriptions and more!
707 Fathom Drive Unit 104
707 Fathom Drive, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
986 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pretty, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo home property rental in the Very Bikeable rated Marina Lagoon neighborhood in San Mateo.
1716 Vista Del Sol
1716 Vista Del Sol, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
765 sqft
Cute, Cute, Cute! One bedroom, one bath Edgewater Isle Condo. Super clean. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated bath with lots of storage. Washer/Dryer in unit. Walk in closet. Fireplace.
705 Widgeon ST
705 Widgeon Street, Foster City, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
3060 sqft
Executive living at its best! Elegant custom home with 3,300 sqft on 1/4 acre lot. Grand entry to cathedral ceilings, living room with circular stairs, formal dining room, spacious kitchen with center island.
Results within 5 miles of Pilgrim-Triton
Quimby
3068 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,484
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,284
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,942
1214 sqft
Ideally located in vibrant Bay Meadows. Modern flats with front stoop entries, massive windows, soaring ceilings and private patios. Property features a nature-infused lobby, modern fitness center, outdoor heated spa and several meditation gardens.
Field House at Bay Meadows
282 Pony Lane, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$3,038
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,128
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,230
1211 sqft
A green community with bike storage, basketball court and 24-hour maintenance service for residents. Units feature laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces, among other amenities. Caltrain is a stone's throw away.
$
Sofi Belmont Hills
2515 Carlmont Dr, Belmont, CA
Studio
$2,188
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,527
600 sqft
Nestled into a wooded area near Highway 101 and I-280. Recently renovated units offering updated appliances, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Available furnished. This pet-friendly community offers a pool, hot tub and gym.
Indian Creek
801 Marine Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,910
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,292
998 sqft
Close to Shell Pkwy and Shannon Park. Elegant one-bedroom apartments include a modern kitchen and carpet. Recently renovated community include a pool, a tennis court and a guest suite.
The Russell
3098 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,403
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,561
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Hillsdale Caltrain station. Also close to acres of parks and nature trails. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows, wood floors and quartz counters. Property offers direct access to Town Square.
