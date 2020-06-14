Apartment List
177 Apartments for rent in Foster City, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Foster City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Neighborhood 7
14 Units Available
Schooner Bay Apartment Homes
300 Timberhead Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,773
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1071 sqft
Prime location close to the Belmont and Hillside Caltrain stops as well as Highways 101 and 92. Homes are well-appointed and feature private garages and in-home washer/dryer. Green community!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Neighborhood 8
8 Units Available
Lantern Cove
244 Rock Harbor Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,815
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1058 sqft
Scenic apartment community in the San Mateo School District. Each apartment has its own private entrance and patio or deck. Select homes offer lake and fountain views. Residents enjoy living near biking and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Neighborhood 3
24 Units Available
eaves Foster City
700 Marlin Ave, Foster City, CA
Studio
$2,498
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,531
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
912 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments on San Francisco Bay. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Air conditioning. Green community with trash valet. Tenants have access to game room and gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Neighborhood 1
13 Units Available
Lagoons
707 Bounty Dr, Foster City, CA
Studio
$2,687
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,905
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,463
915 sqft
Recently revamped waterfront homes located barely 15 minutes from San Francisco International Airport. In-home amenities include linen closets and quartz countertops. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Pilgrim-Triton
12 Units Available
One Hundred Grand
100 Grand Lane, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,641
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,161
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,071
1408 sqft
A modern apartment block with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Stainless steel appliances, microwaves and ovens come as standard. BBQ and grill, dog grooming area and trash valet. Just off East Hillsdale Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Pilgrim-Triton
17 Units Available
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,040
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,610
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,375
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Pilgrim-Triton
9 Units Available
The Plaza
1 Plaza View Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,660
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,496
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in upscale one- to-three-bedroom apartments. Resort-style amenities include a zen garden, wellness spa and fitness center. Convenient access to Hillsdale Shopping Center, Palo Alto and Silicon Valley.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Neighborhood 2
6 Units Available
Waters Edge
1200 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,887
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,444
1100 sqft
Chic homes with designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a fire pit, grilling station and gym. Right near the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. Close to Bayside Performing Arts Center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Neighborhood 4
9 Units Available
Shadow Cove
1055 Foster City Blvd, Foster City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,777
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,253
915 sqft
Modern community with a large pool, recreation area, and fitness center. Hardwood floors, large walk-in closets, and fireplaces in units. On-site fire pit, clubhouse, and volleyball court. Pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
Neighborhood 9
41 Units Available
Harbor Cove
900 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
Studio
$2,499
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,695
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
860 sqft
Apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community features include pool, sauna, tennis court, gym and on-site parking. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet, and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Neighborhood 1
10 Units Available
Sand Cove
777 Shell Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,723
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,143
915 sqft
Fantastic views of the waterfront. Beautifully appointed kitchens and large patios or balconies. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Two pools, ping pong tables, volleyball and tennis course available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
Neighborhood 4
16 Units Available
Beach Cove
703 Catamaran St, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,770
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
914 sqft
Resort-style community near Catamaran Park and the water. Pet-friendly community with incredible bay views. On-site fitness center, pool with sundeck, and lighted tennis and basketball courts. Pet-friendly.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Neighborhood 5
1 Unit Available
870 Balboa Ln
870 Balboa Lane, Foster City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1470 sqft
870 Balboa Ln Available 07/01/20 PROPERTY FORCE - Ground Floor ON THE WATER - Available 7-1-2020 TO VIEW THE MOST CURRENT PROPERTY INFORMATION, OR TO ASK THE AGENT A QUESTION copy and paste the below link into your browser and simply choose

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Neighborhood 8
1 Unit Available
1020 Hatteras Ct
1020 Hatteras Court, Foster City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
2700 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated large two-story home 4 Br, 3 Ba, + a bonus room upstairs. House has 2700+ square feet. The best location in Foster City! Quiet and private, located in cul-de-sac.
Results within 1 mile of Foster City
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Marina Lagoon
37 Units Available
CitySouth
3055 La Selva, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,418
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Colorful, three-story aluminum, steel, stucco, and glass cube-like structures snake across a landscape dotted with delightful outdoor living spaces perfect for an early evening hang or late-night swim.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Hillsdale
28 Units Available
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,938
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,910
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1376 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Redwood Shores
20 Units Available
Riva Terra Apartments at Redwood Shores
850 Davit Ln, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,746
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,917
940 sqft
Great for commuters, with easy access to the 101 and 92. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community has BBQ grill area, pool table and sauna.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Marina Lagoon
20 Units Available
Mosaic San Mateo
3110 Casa de Campo, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,195
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1020 sqft
Bay Area apartments include modern kitchens, large windows, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and in-unit laundries. Enjoy the swimming pool, gazebo area, barbeque and picnic area. Located near light rail. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Marina Lagoon
15 Units Available
Chesapeake Point Apartments
1633 Marina Ct, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,698
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,328
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,656
1079 sqft
Close to Lakeshore Park and Route 101. Recently renovated homes with patio/balcony, a fully equipped kitchen, and granite counters. Residents have use of a pool, gym, and hot tub.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Redwood Shores
1 Unit Available
818 Constellation CT
818 Constellation Court, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
There's No Place Like Home on the Water! Exquisite Cambria floor plan-dual master suites & dramatic water views.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
Redwood Shores
1 Unit Available
377 Meridian Drive
377 Meridian Drive, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,995
1178 sqft
This 1,178 square foot townhouse loft style sits on a 16.98 acre lot and features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances including granite counter top. 2 car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Redwood Shores
1 Unit Available
515 Skiff Circle
515 Skiff Circle, Redwood City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,250
1820 sqft
515 Skiff Circle Available 07/03/20 Mid Peninsula 4 Bedroom Home, Perfect For Commuters -- Must See!! - Mid Peninsula 4 Bedroom Home, Perfect For Commuters -- Must See!! 515 Skiff Circle Redwood City CA 94065 Home Features- - 4 Bedrooms - 3

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Marina Lagoon
1 Unit Available
3077 Los Prados Street - 3077-#104
3077 Los Prados Street, San Mateo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
785 sqft
Hello prospective tenants! - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment available for rent! - 2 Private Car Ports available - Storage Space - Laundry in the building - Near to Foster City, VISA, PlayStation and downtown San Mateo.
Results within 5 miles of Foster City
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Staumbaugh-Heller
11 Units Available
Huxley
1355 El Camino Real, Redwood City, CA
Studio
$2,875
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,150
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,005
1225 sqft
Huxley Apartments brings a modern touch to Redwood City. Our studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and in-home washers and dryers.
City Guide for Foster City, CA

Talk about shiny new things: Foster City is basically brand spankin' new, established in 1960 as a planned community just south of San Francisco.

Foster City has a the population clocks in at just over 30,000. Right on the edge of the San Francisco Bay, Foster City is a suburban area with lots of ties to Silicon Valley and the gaming industry. The job market here is booming, since Foster City is right at the midpoint between Palo Alto and San Francisco, so office space and apartment rentals are easy to come by. Only 30 minutes from San Francisco, it's a great suburban oasis away from the hectic City by the Bay.

Having trouble with Craigslist Foster City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Foster City, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Foster City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

