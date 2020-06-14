177 Apartments for rent in Foster City, CA with hardwood floors
Talk about shiny new things: Foster City is basically brand spankin' new, established in 1960 as a planned community just south of San Francisco.
Foster City has a the population clocks in at just over 30,000. Right on the edge of the San Francisco Bay, Foster City is a suburban area with lots of ties to Silicon Valley and the gaming industry. The job market here is booming, since Foster City is right at the midpoint between Palo Alto and San Francisco, so office space and apartment rentals are easy to come by. Only 30 minutes from San Francisco, it's a great suburban oasis away from the hectic City by the Bay.
Having trouble with Craigslist Foster City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Foster City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.