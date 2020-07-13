/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM
159 Apartments for rent in Foster City, CA with pool
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
15 Units Available
Neighborhood 1
Lagoons
707 Bounty Dr, Foster City, CA
Studio
$2,406
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,678
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
915 sqft
Recently revamped waterfront homes located barely 15 minutes from San Francisco International Airport. In-home amenities include linen closets and quartz countertops. Pet-friendly and smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Pilgrim-Triton
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,745
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,435
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,040
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Pilgrim-Triton
The Plaza
1 Plaza View Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,578
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,321
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,962
1468 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, hardwood floors and walk-in closets in upscale one- to-three-bedroom apartments. Resort-style amenities include a zen garden, wellness spa and fitness center. Convenient access to Hillsdale Shopping Center, Palo Alto and Silicon Valley.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
33 Units Available
Neighborhood 3
eaves Foster City
700 Marlin Ave, Foster City, CA
Studio
$2,473
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,514
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
912 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments on San Francisco Bay. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Air conditioning. Green community with trash valet. Tenants have access to game room and gym.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
10 Units Available
Neighborhood 7
Schooner Bay Apartment Homes
300 Timberhead Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,479
1071 sqft
Prime location close to the Belmont and Hillside Caltrain stops as well as Highways 101 and 92. Homes are well-appointed and feature private garages and in-home washer/dryer. Green community!
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
12 Units Available
Neighborhood 8
Lantern Cove
244 Rock Harbor Ln, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,953
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,305
1058 sqft
Scenic apartment community in the San Mateo School District. Each apartment has its own private entrance and patio or deck. Select homes offer lake and fountain views. Residents enjoy living near biking and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
15 Units Available
Neighborhood 2
Miramar
1288 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,929
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,834
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right by Highway 92 and close to Gull Park. Waterfront community includes a pool, media room, and courtyard. Homes have granite countertops, modern kitchen appliances, and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
36 Units Available
Neighborhood 9
Harbor Cove
900 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
Studio
$2,695
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,616
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,125
860 sqft
Apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community features include pool, sauna, tennis court, gym and on-site parking. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closet, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 03:33pm
5 Units Available
Neighborhood 3
Beachcomber Apartments
1441 Beach Park Boulevard, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1118 sqft
1441 Beach Park Blvd. #122 Available 06/01/20 Waterfront Living in Foster City - Stare out your living room windows, or stroll across the street to the beach. Enjoy a long walk, hike or bike every day from right outside your front door.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Pilgrim-Triton
One Hundred Grand
100 Grand Lane, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,634
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,891
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,248
1408 sqft
A modern apartment block with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Stainless steel appliances, microwaves and ovens come as standard. BBQ and grill, dog grooming area and trash valet. Just off East Hillsdale Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
5 Units Available
Neighborhood 2
Waters Edge
1200 E Hillsdale Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,965
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,352
1100 sqft
Chic homes with designer fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a fire pit, grilling station and gym. Right near the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge. Close to Bayside Performing Arts Center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Neighborhood 4
Marlin Cove Apartments
1000 Foster City Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,647
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,501
1114 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community features covered pool, sauna, gym, elevator and parking. Waterfront location on Foster City Blvd.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Neighborhood 1
Sand Cove
777 Shell Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,791
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,342
915 sqft
Fantastic views of the waterfront. Beautifully appointed kitchens and large patios or balconies. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Two pools, ping pong tables, volleyball and tennis course available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
19 Units Available
Neighborhood 4
Beach Cove
703 Catamaran St, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,710
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,070
914 sqft
Resort-style community near Catamaran Park and the water. Pet-friendly community with incredible bay views. On-site fitness center, pool with sundeck, and lighted tennis and basketball courts. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
Neighborhood 4
Shadow Cove
1055 Foster City Blvd, Foster City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,052
915 sqft
Modern community with a large pool, recreation area, and fitness center. Hardwood floors, large walk-in closets, and fireplaces in units. On-site fire pit, clubhouse, and volleyball court. Pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
3 Units Available
Neighborhood 2
Beach Park
1999 Beach Park Blvd, Foster City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,944
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,138
976 sqft
Waterfront living near SR-92. On the banks of 218-acre lagoon. In-unit laundry and extra storage. Private balcony/patio. Easy access to Google and Apple headquarters. Community has sauna and pool.
Results within 1 mile of Foster City
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
28 Units Available
Hillsdale
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,667
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,720
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,711
1376 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Redwood Shores
Indian Creek
801 Marine Pkwy, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,910
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,292
998 sqft
Close to Shell Pkwy and Shannon Park. Elegant one-bedroom apartments include a modern kitchen and carpet. Recently renovated community include a pool, a tennis court and a guest suite.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Marina Lagoon
Bridgepointe Apartment Homes
1987 Bridgepointe Cir, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,825
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bed apartments with views of the San Francisco skyline. Modern kitchens with appliances, big windows, child playground, spa, pool, electric vehicle charging station, on-site management.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
38 Units Available
Hillsdale
Laurel Crossing Apartment Homes
203 Laurie Meadows Dr, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,371
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,054
999 sqft
Near Highway 101 and Laurie Meadows Park. Recently renovated with lots of storage, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens. On-site amenities include two saltwater pools, a Jacuzzi, updated fitness center and two tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
42 Units Available
Marina Lagoon
CitySouth
3055 La Selva, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,593
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,475
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Colorful, three-story aluminum, steel, stucco, and glass cube-like structures snake across a landscape dotted with delightful outdoor living spaces perfect for an early evening hang or late-night swim.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
24 Units Available
Marina Lagoon
Mosaic San Mateo
3110 Casa de Campo, San Mateo, CA
Studio
$2,165
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1020 sqft
Bay Area apartments include modern kitchens, large windows, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and in-unit laundries. Enjoy the swimming pool, gazebo area, barbeque and picnic area. Located near light rail. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
25 Units Available
Redwood Shores
Riva Terra Apartments at Redwood Shores
850 Davit Ln, Redwood City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,587
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
940 sqft
Great for commuters, with easy access to the 101 and 92. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community has BBQ grill area, pool table and sauna.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
17 Units Available
Marina Lagoon
Chesapeake Point Apartments
1633 Marina Ct, San Mateo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,675
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,461
1079 sqft
Close to Lakeshore Park and Route 101. Recently renovated homes with patio/balcony, a fully equipped kitchen, and granite counters. Residents have use of a pool, gym, and hot tub.
Similar Pages
Foster City 1 BedroomsFoster City 2 BedroomsFoster City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFoster City 3 BedroomsFoster City Accessible ApartmentsFoster City Apartments with BalconyFoster City Apartments with Garage
Foster City Apartments with GymFoster City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFoster City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFoster City Apartments with ParkingFoster City Apartments with PoolFoster City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CACupertino, CANapa, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CA