331 Apartments for rent in Foster City, CA with parking
1 of 40
1 of 6
1 of 33
1 of 37
1 of 39
1 of 28
1 of 43
1 of 16
1 of 20
1 of 33
1 of 22
1 of 27
1 of 19
1 of 12
1 of 23
1 of 25
1 of 6
1 of 27
1 of 22
1 of 23
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 29
1 of 15
Talk about shiny new things: Foster City is basically brand spankin' new, established in 1960 as a planned community just south of San Francisco.
Foster City has a the population clocks in at just over 30,000. Right on the edge of the San Francisco Bay, Foster City is a suburban area with lots of ties to Silicon Valley and the gaming industry. The job market here is booming, since Foster City is right at the midpoint between Palo Alto and San Francisco, so office space and apartment rentals are easy to come by. Only 30 minutes from San Francisco, it's a great suburban oasis away from the hectic City by the Bay.
Having trouble with Craigslist Foster City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Foster City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.