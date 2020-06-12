Apartment List
/
CA
/
fontana
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:25 PM

153 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fontana, CA

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
1 Unit Available
Citrus Heights
17923 Arrow Boulevard, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled and renovated units. The entire property has been renovated with new roofing, A/C units, dual pane windows and sliders, balcony reconstruction and new paint.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
14117 Redondo Court
14117 Redondo Court, Fontana, CA
Fontana Home - Property Id: 126544 LOCATION! A beautiful two-story turnkey home now available for rent in Fontana! Located in the HIGHLY DESIRABLE neighborhood of * HERITAGE VILLAGE * ! This home is located in the AWARD WINNING * * ETIWANDA SCHOOL

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sierra Lakes
1 Unit Available
6063 Medinah Street
6063 Medinah Street, Fontana, CA
JUST REDUCED!!!! Sierra Lakes Golf Course Community - Spacious 4 bedroom/ 3 full bath Home. Located in the Sierra Lakes Golf Course Community and within walking distance to the Golf Course.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Southridge Village
1 Unit Available
15639 Coventry Ln
15639 Coventry Lane, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1800 sqft
June Move In,Upgraded 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
17554 Owen Street
17554 Owen Street, Fontana, CA
New Home for Lease! An expertly crafted, two level residence is the ideal home with a spacious interior and all the modern-day innovation and designer finishes you expect.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Hunter's Ridge
1 Unit Available
14812 Hillstone Ave.
14812 Hillstone Avenue, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,549
2119 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 3-bathroom Hunters Ridge home! This home is filled with so much charm... A lovely courtyard in the front, brick fireplace off the kitchen for those cozy winter nights, and a sun room to enjoy any time of year.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
West End
1 Unit Available
13634 Morgan Street
13634 Morgan Street, Fontana, CA
Welcome to 13634 Morgan in the reputable Heritage Community, where you can call it HOME. This house offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, including a guest bedroom downstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Sierra Lakes
1 Unit Available
16748 Colonial Drive
16748 Colonial Drive, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2602 sqft
Your Backyard is on the golf course. Morning wake up in your Master Bedroom and enjoy the beautiful golf course and mountain views. 2602 sqft Total 3 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms and Bonus rooms possibly can use as one more Bedroom.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
15929 San Leandro Drive
15929 San Leandro Drive, Fontana, CA
Beautiful home in North Fontana on a corner lot. 1 full bedroom and bath downstairs. Large kitchen with granite countertops and a kitchen island is perfect for entertaining. Formal dining room for gatherings, family room with fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9060 Lemon St
9060 Lemon Street, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
TEXT ONLY: 951-732-7887 VIDEO TOUR https://youtu.be/p5L3u1f9-r0 RENT $1795 DEPOSIT $1850 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom house with an extra-large yard. Home features Central A/C and heat, an open kitchen and large living room.

1 of 15

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
18105 San Jacinto Avenue
18105 San Jacinto Avenue, Fontana, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1544 sqft
3/6/2020 3 bdrm, Family Room.

1 of 26

Last updated February 1 at 05:36pm
West End
1 Unit Available
14217 E Constitution Way
14217 East Constitution Way, Fontana, CA
Former model home with East Heritage schools with a light and bright floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Enjoy good times in your spacious kitchen with a NEW stainless steel gas range and matching stainless steel microwave/range hood.

1 of 12

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
West End
1 Unit Available
14084 Catalina Court
14084 Catalina Court, Fontana, CA
Single family home in Fontana - Lovely 2 story, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home located in Fontana off a cul-de-sac. This home offers, one bedroom and bath downstairs, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. Beautiful vaulted ceilings with natural lighting.
Results within 1 mile of Fontana
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1168 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Etiwanda
23 Units Available
Barrington Place
7950 Etiwanda Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,532
1312 sqft
Located near schools, parks and Interstate 15, this property is ideally located with easy access to Rancho Cucamonga's city center. Community features pool, clubhouse and gym. Units boast hardwood flooring, granite counters and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
5 Units Available
Linden Court
372 S Ironwood Ave, Rialto, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,321
1182 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment with easy access to I-10. Close to California Speedway and Epicenter Baseball Stadium. Amenities include on-site swimming pool, gym and garage parking. Apartments feature a private patio, in-unit laundry, fireplace and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
$
Etiwanda
19 Units Available
Camino Real
7951 Etiwanda Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,578
1312 sqft
Only moments from Rancho Cucamonga's city center, Interstates 210 and 15, and several schools and parks, this property has a great location. Community features include fitness salon, swimming pool and playground. Recently renovated units.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Southeast Rancho Cucamonga
1 Unit Available
13161 Joliet Drive
13161 Joliet Dr, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Open concept ,Etiwanda school district ,close to shopping center,restaurant.Close to Victoria Garden

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
8393 Cherry Avenue
8393 Cherry Avenue, San Bernardino County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
49222 sqft
Community Amenities: Hablamos Español! Brand NEW Units 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms 2 Car Attached Garage Common Area with Bench Style Seating Gated Complex HVAC in every Unit Laundry onsite Stainless Steel BBQ's Wide Screen Outdoor TV in Common

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Etiwanda
1 Unit Available
7161 East Ave
7161 East Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1641 sqft
This three bedroom, two and one half bathroom home has been renovated from top to bottom, including all new interior paint .

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Southeast Rancho Cucamonga
1 Unit Available
8245 Sunset Hills Place
8245 Sunset Hills Pl, San Bernardino County, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8245 Sunset Hills Place in San Bernardino County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated February 28 at 11:37pm
1 Unit Available
10622 Miami Avenue
10622 Miami Avenue, Bloomington, CA
Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath house built in 2003. This house sits on a nearly 10,000 sqft lot in a cul de sac location. Spacious family and living room areas. New carpet will be completed prior to move in.
Results within 5 miles of Fontana
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Paseos at Ontario
2618 E Date Palm Paseo, Ontario, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1209 sqft
NEW PHASE RELEASE CALL FOR SPECIAL PRICING *current pricing featured includes our promotion discount, additional conditions apply* Welcome to The Paseos at Ontario, a new private-gated community of apartment homes in the Ontario neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
Terra Vista
10 Units Available
Terra Vista Apartments
10935 Terra Vista Pkwy, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,293
1148 sqft
Studio and 1-3 bedroom townhomes and apartments. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garage parking. Clubhouse, fitness center, four pools, five spas and business center. Near parks and schools in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

June 2020 Fontana Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fontana Rent Report. Fontana rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fontana rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Fontana Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fontana Rent Report. Fontana rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fontana rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Fontana rents increased over the past month

Fontana rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Fontana stand at $1,066 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,333 for a two-bedroom. Fontana's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fontana, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents went down 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.

    Fontana rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Fontana, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fontana is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Fontana's median two-bedroom rent of $1,333 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% rise in Fontana.
    • While Fontana's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fontana than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is nearly twice the price in Fontana.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Fontana 2 BedroomsFontana 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFontana 3 BedroomsFontana Accessible ApartmentsFontana Apartments with Balcony
    Fontana Apartments with GarageFontana Apartments with GymFontana Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFontana Apartments with ParkingFontana Apartments with Pool
    Fontana Apartments with Washer-DryerFontana Cheap PlacesFontana Dog Friendly ApartmentsFontana Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CA
    Orange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CA
    El Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
    University of California-RiversideCerritos College
    Chaffey College