All apartments in Fontana
Find more places like 13634 Morgan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fontana, CA
/
13634 Morgan Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:13 PM

13634 Morgan Street

13634 Morgan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fontana
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13634 Morgan Street, Fontana, CA 92336
West End

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Welcome to 13634 Morgan in the reputable Heritage Community, where you can call it HOME. This house offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, including a guest bedroom downstairs. The bright and shine living room is featured with tall windows and soaring ceiling. Kitchen is open to the family room, while oversees the huge backyard. The second floor offers the master suite, two additional guest bedrooms with access to a balcony, and a full guest bathroom.
Conveniently surrounded by multiple shopping centers, and minutes away from Victoria's Garden and Ontario Mills. Easy access to I-15, I-10 and Hwy 210. Outstanding Etiwanda School District. Don't miss it out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13634 Morgan Street have any available units?
13634 Morgan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fontana, CA.
How much is rent in Fontana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fontana Rent Report.
Is 13634 Morgan Street currently offering any rent specials?
13634 Morgan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13634 Morgan Street pet-friendly?
No, 13634 Morgan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fontana.
Does 13634 Morgan Street offer parking?
No, 13634 Morgan Street does not offer parking.
Does 13634 Morgan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13634 Morgan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13634 Morgan Street have a pool?
No, 13634 Morgan Street does not have a pool.
Does 13634 Morgan Street have accessible units?
No, 13634 Morgan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13634 Morgan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13634 Morgan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13634 Morgan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13634 Morgan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citrus Heights
17923 Arrow Boulevard
Fontana, CA 92335

Similar Pages

Fontana 2 BedroomsFontana Accessible Apartments
Fontana Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFontana Apartments with Parking
Fontana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Orange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CA
El Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideCerritos College
Chaffey College