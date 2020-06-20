13634 Morgan Street

Amenities

Welcome to 13634 Morgan in the reputable Heritage Community, where you can call it HOME. This house offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, including a guest bedroom downstairs. The bright and shine living room is featured with tall windows and soaring ceiling. Kitchen is open to the family room, while oversees the huge backyard. The second floor offers the master suite, two additional guest bedrooms with access to a balcony, and a full guest bathroom.

Conveniently surrounded by multiple shopping centers, and minutes away from Victoria's Garden and Ontario Mills. Easy access to I-15, I-10 and Hwy 210. Outstanding Etiwanda School District. Don't miss it out.