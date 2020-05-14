All apartments in Florence-Graham
Find more places like 1246 70 Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Florence-Graham, CA
/
1246 70 Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

1246 70 Street

1246 East 70th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Florence-Graham
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1246 East 70th Street, Florence-Graham, CA 90001
Florence-Graham

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Duplex for rent in the heart of Los Angeles. Completely upgraded one bedroom apartment, features, brand new kitchen with appliances included, new wood-like flooring, ceiling fans, windows, new bathroom,doors, electrical, plumbing, etc. Private front yard tastefully done with artificial turf, large front porch ideal for out door furniture to extend your living space, private lot, secured with a large wooden sliding gate, gate remote control included, parking for two cars. Best of all, complete utilities are included with your monthly rent. Come see for your self!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1246 70 Street have any available units?
1246 70 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Florence-Graham, CA.
What amenities does 1246 70 Street have?
Some of 1246 70 Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1246 70 Street currently offering any rent specials?
1246 70 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1246 70 Street pet-friendly?
No, 1246 70 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florence-Graham.
Does 1246 70 Street offer parking?
Yes, 1246 70 Street offers parking.
Does 1246 70 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1246 70 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1246 70 Street have a pool?
No, 1246 70 Street does not have a pool.
Does 1246 70 Street have accessible units?
No, 1246 70 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1246 70 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1246 70 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1246 70 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1246 70 Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Florence-Graham 1 BedroomsFlorence-Graham 3 Bedrooms
Florence-Graham Apartments with GarageFlorence-Graham Apartments with Parking
Florence-Graham Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA
Topanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles