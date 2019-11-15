1241 1/2 E 64th St

Amenities

Completely remodeled unit available now 1Bed +1Bath near Central and Gage Ave in Los Angeles. Unit comes with stove and fridge. Owner pays for water and trash. Street parking only. Call or txt to make an appointment. No pets. Good credit a must. It has a little patio at back of the unit.



Apartamento pequeo de una recamara y un bao completamente remodelado. Tendra su estufa y refrigerado, no tiene estacionamiento ni lavanderia. Tiene un pequelo patio atras.



Nearby schools include Thomas A. Edison Middle School, Miramonte Elementary School and Lillian Street Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Evelyn's Market, Tepa Produce Market and Super Market. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Starbucks and McDonald's. Nearby restaurants include Hong Kong Express, SUBWAYRestaurants and New World Buffet.



LA's Best Property Management, INC. #01871815



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4964937)