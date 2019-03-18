1135 E 70th St Los Angele

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill

Luxurious completely renovated community featuring a one bedroom/one bath apartment home that sleeps four comfortably. Walking distance to restaurants and shops. The unit includes private parking, hardwood floors, central AC/heating, new kitchen, front load washer/dryer, new bathroom, cable TV, WIFI, backyard with BBQ, and cooking essentials. The building is set in the prime media district of Burbank, the media capital of the world, home to Disney Studios, Warner Brothers, Nickelodeon and NBC.