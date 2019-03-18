All apartments in Florence-Graham
Find more places like 1135 E 70th St Los Angele.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Florence-Graham, CA
/
1135 E 70th St Los Angele
Last updated March 18 2019 at 8:53 AM

1135 E 70th St Los Angele

1135 East 70th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Florence-Graham
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1135 East 70th Street, Florence-Graham, CA 90001
Florence-Graham

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Luxurious completely renovated community featuring a one bedroom/one bath apartment home that sleeps four comfortably. Walking distance to restaurants and shops. The unit includes private parking, hardwood floors, central AC/heating, new kitchen, front load washer/dryer, new bathroom, cable TV, WIFI, backyard with BBQ, and cooking essentials. The building is set in the prime media district of Burbank, the media capital of the world, home to Disney Studios, Warner Brothers, Nickelodeon and NBC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 E 70th St Los Angele have any available units?
1135 E 70th St Los Angele doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Florence-Graham, CA.
What amenities does 1135 E 70th St Los Angele have?
Some of 1135 E 70th St Los Angele's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 E 70th St Los Angele currently offering any rent specials?
1135 E 70th St Los Angele is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 E 70th St Los Angele pet-friendly?
No, 1135 E 70th St Los Angele is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florence-Graham.
Does 1135 E 70th St Los Angele offer parking?
Yes, 1135 E 70th St Los Angele offers parking.
Does 1135 E 70th St Los Angele have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1135 E 70th St Los Angele offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 E 70th St Los Angele have a pool?
No, 1135 E 70th St Los Angele does not have a pool.
Does 1135 E 70th St Los Angele have accessible units?
No, 1135 E 70th St Los Angele does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 E 70th St Los Angele have units with dishwashers?
No, 1135 E 70th St Los Angele does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1135 E 70th St Los Angele have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1135 E 70th St Los Angele has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Florence-Graham 1 BedroomsFlorence-Graham 3 Bedrooms
Florence-Graham Apartments with GaragesFlorence-Graham Apartments with Parking
Florence-Graham Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CA
El Segundo, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles