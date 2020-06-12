/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:18 PM
94 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fallbrook, CA
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
258 Oberlander Way
258 Oberlander Way, Fallbrook, CA
258 Oberlander Way Available 06/15/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
351 Old Stage Court
351 Old Stage Court, Fallbrook, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1472 sqft
351 Old Stage Court Available 08/10/20 Sweet Single Story minutes from Downtown Fallbrook, SOLAR, Private Backyard, Quiet Street! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
218 Royal Glen Drive
218 Royal Glen Drive, Fallbrook, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1623 sqft
218 Royal Glen Drive Available 09/01/20 Awesome Two Story in Quiet Neighborhood, Right Near Downtown Fallbrook, Close to Everything! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2801 E. Mission Rd
2801 East Mission Road, Fallbrook, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2285 sqft
Fallbrook Spanish Style Single level Ranch style home with view deck! - *All properties being shown by Virtual Tour during COVID-19, email for link * 3 Bed , 2 Ba., 2285 Square Ft.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2614 Buena Rosa
2614 Buena Rosa, Fallbrook, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1390 sqft
COMING SOON 1 July Adorable single story 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage w/ direct access, inside laundry, dining area off the kitchen, kitchen w/ breakfast bar/island, living room w/ fireplace.
1 of 18
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
741 Magarian Rd
741 Magarian Road, Fallbrook, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1200 sqft
741 Magarian Rd Available 01/10/20 Charming Two Bedroom (optional third) Home in Fallbrook - Great location and wonderfully upgraded!.
Results within 5 miles of Fallbrook
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3930 Lake Circe dr
3930 Lake Circle Drive, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1854 sqft
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED HOME * 24 HOUR VIRTUAL TOUR * BY APPT ONLY * FALLBROOK ZEN HOME WITH KOY POND INCLUDED - WELCOME TO YOUR FURNISHED HOME IN FALLBROOK. NO NEIGHBOR IN THE BACK . AND INCLUDES A KOY POND FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT .
1 of 82
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4732 Panache Drive
4732 Panache Dr, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2461 sqft
Brand New Construction Home in the Lovely Newly Developed Community of Aurora Heights in Fallbrook! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.COM UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTALS PAGE.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
717 Rena Dr.
717 Rena Drive, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1309 sqft
Beautiful Oceanside Home, Close to Base - 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage Single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, in a quite neighbor at end of Cul-de-Sac. Kitchen has fridge, stove, oven and extra cabinets are additional storage.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North Valley
1 Unit Available
5554 Nanday Court
5554 Nanday Court, Oceanside, CA
Gorgeous, highly upgraded newer home with granite counters in gourmet kitchen. Family room has fireplace. Luxurious master suite has his and hers sink, vanity, walk in shower, large tub and a walk in closet. Large loft. Bedroom and bath downstairs.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3485 Fairview Ln
3485 Fairview Lane, San Diego County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2676 sqft
Charming single story home atop a knoll with fabulous views to the East and North! Country atmosphere but close to the city life.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
46011 Sandia Creek Drive
46011 Sandia Creek Drive, Riverside County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1344 sqft
Best Contact is via email: janinelovebroker@gmail.com
1 of 18
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
North Valley
1 Unit Available
1208 Players Dr
1208 Players Drive, Oceanside, CA
Beautiful Arrowood golf course community! Close to Camp Pendleton. This lovely home has been meticulously maintained. Wonderful curb appeal and nicely landscaped. Includes a gardener.
Results within 10 miles of Fallbrook
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1244 sqft
Numerous recreation opportunities at the nearby Vista Sports Park. Smoke-free units have laundry machines and dishwashers. Enjoy use of a basketball court and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
12 Units Available
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1235 sqft
Minutes from Oceanside Harbor and numerous employers. On-site amenities include a resident clubhouse, pool and playgrounds. Homes feature updated interiors with modern furnishings and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
14 Units Available
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1436 sqft
Kitchens have granite counters, garbage disposal and space-saving, built-in microwaves. Recreational amenities include shuffleboard, a pool table, a hot tub and a swimming pool. Located within walking distance of Breeze Hill Park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
24 Units Available
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,684
1492 sqft
With a wide range of floor plans stocked with efficient appliances, gas ranges, and a dishwasher this complex has everything you need. Combined with a swimming pool and fitness room, why go anywhere else.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
6 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,186
1320 sqft
Imagine picture perfect mountain views and breathtaking sunsets from your own patio/balcony. Inside your new apartment, enjoy all the perks of a single-family home like a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and much more.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
6 Units Available
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,233
1402 sqft
This community offers a taste of luxury with their brand-new units, modern fitness center and crystal clear swimming pool. Its adjacency to I-15 gives residents easy access to all of Temecula. Stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
San Luis Rey
9 Units Available
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1136 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED! The Dylan Apartment Homes is located just off the 76 highways between Carlsbad and Vista, conveniently located 5 miles away from the ocean and 2 miles away from Camp Pendleton.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
32 Units Available
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1358 sqft
Near Vista Sports Park. Apartments feature living areas with hardwood-style floors, bathrooms with soaking tubs and kitchens with Whirlpool appliances. On-site community garden, swimming pool, spa, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1320 sqft
Units in this community have been renovated, and residents can opt for garage parking. Interstate 15 provides easy access to the entire city, and Promenade Temecula offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
157 Units Available
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1344 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Guajome
1 Unit Available
5369 Gooseberry Way
5369 Gooseberry Way, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1576 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Exceptional home in the Lake View Estates Community, also known as "The Berries". 3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms upstairs with a half bath downstairs. This home has been pet and smoke free.
Similar Pages
Fallbrook Apartments with BalconyFallbrook Apartments with GarageFallbrook Apartments with ParkingFallbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CA