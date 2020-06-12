/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
39 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fallbrook, CA
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
514 N Vine
514 N Vine St, Fallbrook, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
866 sqft
Adorable and fresh two bedroom two bath apartment in attractive new complex very close to the village in Fallbrook. New construction completed in 2019 and ready to move in. Stackable washer dryer in closet and close to everything.
Results within 5 miles of Fallbrook
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
North Valley
1 Unit Available
1486 Puritan Dr.
1486 Puritan Drive, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1716 sqft
Gated 55+ Community in Pilgrim Creek Estates manufactured home for rent! - Gated 55+ Community in Pilgrim Creek Estates manufactured home for rent! This detached single level home with a large 2 car garage. Very peaceful and private.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Bonsall
1 Unit Available
31916 Del Cielo Este Unit 34
31916 Del Cielo Este, Bonsall, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
878 sqft
31916 Del Cielo Este Unit 34 Available 08/08/20 Darling Upstairs Unit Condo in Private HOA Community, complete with Pool, Spa, and Gym! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.
Results within 10 miles of Fallbrook
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
12 Units Available
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1005 sqft
Minutes from Oceanside Harbor and numerous employers. On-site amenities include a resident clubhouse, pool and playgrounds. Homes feature updated interiors with modern furnishings and open floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
27 Units Available
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
915 sqft
Located close to the 78 freeway and College Blvd and minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has pool and spa. Units feature A/C, extra storage and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
32 Units Available
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
922 sqft
Just minutes from Route 8. On-site amenities offer everything needed, including a pool, playground, media room and gym. Patio and balcony options available. On-site laundry, garage parking and grilling area. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mira Costa
9 Units Available
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
928 sqft
Convenient to Oceanside Boulevard via Rancho del Oro Drive. Fireplace, balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to Palisades Park, MiraCosta College and only minutes from several restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mira Costa
5 Units Available
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
902 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1041 sqft
Units in this community have been renovated, and residents can opt for garage parking. Interstate 15 provides easy access to the entire city, and Promenade Temecula offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
31 Units Available
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1135 sqft
Near Vista Sports Park. Apartments feature living areas with hardwood-style floors, bathrooms with soaking tubs and kitchens with Whirlpool appliances. On-site community garden, swimming pool, spa, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
24 Units Available
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1242 sqft
With a wide range of floor plans stocked with efficient appliances, gas ranges, and a dishwasher this complex has everything you need. Combined with a swimming pool and fitness room, why go anywhere else.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
1041 sqft
Imagine picture perfect mountain views and breathtaking sunsets from your own patio/balcony. Inside your new apartment, enjoy all the perks of a single-family home like a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
San Luis Rey
14 Units Available
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1025 sqft
Located just minutes from the beach, as well as local attractions and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxury community includes basketball court, tennis court, pool table and parking.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
San Luis Rey
9 Units Available
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
921 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED! The Dylan Apartment Homes is located just off the 76 highways between Carlsbad and Vista, conveniently located 5 miles away from the ocean and 2 miles away from Camp Pendleton.
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
Peacock
29 Units Available
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
769 sqft
Experience luxury at its finest with granite counters, walk-in closets, balconies and attractive hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly complex with pool, on-site laundry and community gym. Convenient access to Route 78, I-5, 1-15 and rail station.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
14 Units Available
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1182 sqft
Kitchens have granite counters, garbage disposal and space-saving, built-in microwaves. Recreational amenities include shuffleboard, a pool table, a hot tub and a swimming pool. Located within walking distance of Breeze Hill Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
6 Units Available
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,026
952 sqft
This community offers a taste of luxury with their brand-new units, modern fitness center and crystal clear swimming pool. Its adjacency to I-15 gives residents easy access to all of Temecula. Stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1137 sqft
Numerous recreation opportunities at the nearby Vista Sports Park. Smoke-free units have laundry machines and dishwashers. Enjoy use of a basketball court and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
Mira Costa
9 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1015 sqft
Pet-friendly gated community with pool, gym, BBQ area, tennis and basketball courts. The 1-2 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, air conditioning and patio, plus plenty of storage space.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
157 Units Available
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1189 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
24 Units Available
Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
925 sqft
Communal amenities include gym, pool and parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, bathtubs and more. Located close to major freeways, convenient for commuters.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Taylor Brooke
911 Taylor St, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
900 sqft
Located just minutes from local shopping and dining, this development offers amenities like private patios and balconies, gas stoves, garages, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and in-unit ceiling fans.
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
2 Units Available
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
898 sqft
Close to dining, parks and public transit. This newly remodeled community features large closets, private balconies or patios, and spacious interiors. Hardwood floors throughout. On-site fire pit and covered parking.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
44520 La Paz Rd
44520 La Paz Road, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1044 sqft
Come see this quaint condo located in the heart of Temecula. This home includes 2 wonderfully sized bedrooms and 2 full sized bathroom.
