All apartments in Fallbrook
Find more places like 741 Magarian Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fallbrook, CA
/
741 Magarian Rd
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:07 AM

741 Magarian Rd

741 Magarian Road · (760) 400-9989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fallbrook
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

741 Magarian Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 741 Magarian Rd · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
741 Magarian Rd Available 01/10/20 Charming Two Bedroom (optional third) Home in Fallbrook - Great location and wonderfully upgraded!.

*Updated Kitchen with Upgraded Cabinets and Granite Countertops
*Remodeled Bathrooms
*Upgraded Flooring and Baseboards
*Hand Textured Ceilings
*Recessed Lighting

Two Car Garage is finished w/ drywall, epoxy garage floor, LED lights, utility sink, & new insulated garage door.

Brand new and drought tolerant exterior landscaping will help keep your home attractive and inexpensive to maintain.

Renter's Insurance is required. Pets negotiable upon owner approval and additional deposit. Please contact (760) 690-6707 (call or text) to schedule a showing.

DRE 01940903

(RLNE4583042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 Magarian Rd have any available units?
741 Magarian Rd has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 741 Magarian Rd have?
Some of 741 Magarian Rd's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 741 Magarian Rd currently offering any rent specials?
741 Magarian Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 Magarian Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 741 Magarian Rd is pet friendly.
Does 741 Magarian Rd offer parking?
Yes, 741 Magarian Rd does offer parking.
Does 741 Magarian Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 Magarian Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 Magarian Rd have a pool?
No, 741 Magarian Rd does not have a pool.
Does 741 Magarian Rd have accessible units?
No, 741 Magarian Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 741 Magarian Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 741 Magarian Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 741 Magarian Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 741 Magarian Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 741 Magarian Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fallbrook 1 BedroomsFallbrook 2 Bedrooms
Fallbrook 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFallbrook Apartments with Balcony
Fallbrook Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CATemescal Valley, CACoto de Caza, CABanning, CALakeland Village, CAHemet, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity