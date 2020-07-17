All apartments in Fallbrook
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

730 Morro Road

730 Morro Road · (949) 370-3813
Location

730 Morro Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 730 Morro Road · Avail. Sep 14

$2,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1573 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
730 Morro Road Available 09/14/20 Lovely Single Story Home in Quiet Neighborhood of Fallbrook, Minutes to Everything! - WE STRONGLY RECOMMEND VIEWING THIS AD & ALL OUR OTHER LISTINGS DIRECTLY THRU OUR WEBSITE WWW.VPMHOMES.COM UNDER THE AVAILABLE RENTALS PAGE.

In order to proceed, send us an online inquiry through the “Contact Us” button listed on the property you are interested in. Our leasing agent will then reach out to you within 24 hrs to schedule a private showing. Please do not proceed without an appointment, tenants/owners may still be residing on property.

This Lovely Single Story, in a great neighborhood and location of Fallbrook, is minutes to Everything! Beautifully manicured landscaping and private fenced backyard space! The layout of this home has a wonderful and spacious feeling!

It offers 3 Beds / 2 Baths / 1573 Square Feet / Attached 2-Car Garage & Driveway Space! No HOA!

It is being offered at $2595 per Month with a 1 to 2 Year Lease Term Option.
Security Deposit of $2695 will be due at time of acceptance.
First month’s rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.
Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.

A single small to medium sized dog will be considered, upon owner approval and on a Case By Case Basis please note. Not all pets may be considered, so please ask ahead if you would like us to check on your pet ahead of applying or if you have any questions regarding this, Thank you. Additional security deposit amount of $500 for pet will be required IF Accepted.

This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.

Appliances Included are: Gas stove, oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer, and gas dryer.

Quaterly Pest Control and Weekly Landscaping Included in Rent!

Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Gas and Electric through SDGE, Water through FPUD, and Trash Service through Fallbrook Refuse EDCO.

This home has central heating and AC and is on Sewer.

Interested in nearby schools, check out www.greatschools.org for more info!

Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested.

A Renter’s Insurance Policy will be required on behalf of the tenant/s residing in the home.

We are happy to supply a sample lease agreement to you ahead of time, just ask. Please note your final lease agreement may include additional disclosures and/or addenda as needed and with regards to the home and property. But the lease in and of itself will be much like the one we will later supply to you to review ahead of signing. Thank you!

To apply please go online to www.VPMhomes.com and fill out your application today through the specific ad listing seen under Available Rentals page, Click on the Apply Now button. We recommend using a computer when viewing all rental listings and filling out applications, as not all mobile devices may work. We need a separate application for each adult 18 years of age or older who will be residing in the home either full or part time. Thank you so much!

Village Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

*** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? ***
We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS!
Feel free to call us directly at (760) 522-7917 to learn more about our services.
We are here and happy to help you each step of the way!
www.VPMhomes.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5894164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Morro Road have any available units?
730 Morro Road has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 730 Morro Road have?
Some of 730 Morro Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Morro Road currently offering any rent specials?
730 Morro Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Morro Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 Morro Road is pet friendly.
Does 730 Morro Road offer parking?
Yes, 730 Morro Road offers parking.
Does 730 Morro Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 730 Morro Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Morro Road have a pool?
No, 730 Morro Road does not have a pool.
Does 730 Morro Road have accessible units?
No, 730 Morro Road does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Morro Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 Morro Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 730 Morro Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 730 Morro Road has units with air conditioning.
