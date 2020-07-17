Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage internet access

730 Morro Road Available 09/14/20 Lovely Single Story Home in Quiet Neighborhood of Fallbrook, Minutes to Everything!



In order to proceed, send us an online inquiry through the "Contact Us" button listed on the property you are interested in. Our leasing agent will then reach out to you within 24 hrs to schedule a private showing.



This Lovely Single Story, in a great neighborhood and location of Fallbrook, is minutes to Everything! Beautifully manicured landscaping and private fenced backyard space! The layout of this home has a wonderful and spacious feeling!



It offers 3 Beds / 2 Baths / 1573 Square Feet / Attached 2-Car Garage & Driveway Space! No HOA!



It is being offered at $2595 per Month with a 1 to 2 Year Lease Term Option.

Security Deposit of $2695 will be due at time of acceptance.

First month’s rent in full will be due later on at time of scheduled move in date.

Second month will be prorated accordingly and due on the 1st of the second month.



A single small to medium sized dog will be considered, upon owner approval and on a Case By Case Basis please note. Not all pets may be considered, so please ask ahead if you would like us to check on your pet ahead of applying or if you have any questions regarding this, Thank you. Additional security deposit amount of $500 for pet will be required IF Accepted.



This is an absolutely No Smoking Home and Property, Thank you.



Appliances Included are: Gas stove, oven, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer, and gas dryer.



Quaterly Pest Control and Weekly Landscaping Included in Rent!



Utilities Not Included, which will be tenant responsibility, are: Gas and Electric through SDGE, Water through FPUD, and Trash Service through Fallbrook Refuse EDCO.



This home has central heating and AC and is on Sewer.



Interested in nearby schools, check out www.greatschools.org for more info!



Please call your Internet or TV providers ahead of time to make sure they can and will service this address if interested.



A Renter’s Insurance Policy will be required on behalf of the tenant/s residing in the home.



We are happy to supply a sample lease agreement to you ahead of time, just ask. Please note your final lease agreement may include additional disclosures and/or addenda as needed and with regards to the home and property. But the lease in and of itself will be much like the one we will later supply to you to review ahead of signing. Thank you!



No Cats Allowed



