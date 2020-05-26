All apartments in Fallbrook
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

2614 Buena Rosa

2614 Buena Rosa · (951) 536-1611
Location

2614 Buena Rosa, Fallbrook, CA 92028

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
COMING SOON 1 July Adorable single story 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage w/ direct access, inside laundry, dining area off the kitchen, kitchen w/ breakfast bar/island, living room w/ fireplace. Great location, corner lot, very private, lot of hardscape. Several upgrades in home, kitchen cabinets, corian counters, large pantry, bathrooms have been upgraded. Walking distance to Fallbrook high school. Close to town, Yard has a large covered patio area, with a storage/ room & view patio.
Home has had several recent upgrades, Painting,new flooring All concrete fence , Patio area with outside kitchen potential. Small room with View patio, and more storage.
walking distance to School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 Buena Rosa have any available units?
2614 Buena Rosa has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2614 Buena Rosa have?
Some of 2614 Buena Rosa's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 Buena Rosa currently offering any rent specials?
2614 Buena Rosa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 Buena Rosa pet-friendly?
No, 2614 Buena Rosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fallbrook.
Does 2614 Buena Rosa offer parking?
Yes, 2614 Buena Rosa does offer parking.
Does 2614 Buena Rosa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 Buena Rosa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 Buena Rosa have a pool?
No, 2614 Buena Rosa does not have a pool.
Does 2614 Buena Rosa have accessible units?
No, 2614 Buena Rosa does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 Buena Rosa have units with dishwashers?
No, 2614 Buena Rosa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2614 Buena Rosa have units with air conditioning?
No, 2614 Buena Rosa does not have units with air conditioning.
