2614 Buena Rosa

COMING SOON 1 July Adorable single story 3 beds, 2 baths, 2 car garage w/ direct access, inside laundry, dining area off the kitchen, kitchen w/ breakfast bar/island, living room w/ fireplace. Great location, corner lot, very private, lot of hardscape. Several upgrades in home, kitchen cabinets, corian counters, large pantry, bathrooms have been upgraded. Walking distance to Fallbrook high school. Close to town, Yard has a large covered patio area, with a storage/ room & view patio.

Home has had several recent upgrades, Painting,new flooring All concrete fence , Patio area with outside kitchen potential. Small room with View patio, and more storage.

walking distance to School