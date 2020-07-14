All apartments in Fairfield
Berkshire Laurel Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

Berkshire Laurel Creek

Open Now until 6pm
2751 Peppertree Dr · (847) 469-1919
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2751 Peppertree Dr, Fairfield, CA 94533

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 112 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,579

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,708

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Unit 108 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,769

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 127 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

Unit 120 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

Unit 250 · Avail. Jul 29

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Berkshire Laurel Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Welcome home to Berkshire Laurel Creek (formally known as Mediterranean Village), a beautifully landscaped apartment community in Northeast Fairfield, CA. Take advantage of our convenient amenities and features that enhance your lifestyle and streamline your day-to-day. Our one and two bedroom apartments include extras like air conditioning, a fireplace, and spacious walk-in closets. Outside your doors is the fitness center, fully equipped with cardio and resistance equipment, along with an onsite laundry facility and available carport parking. Your new home is also right across the street from a community park and quality local employers. Life is good at Berkshire Laurel Creek. You’ll love your new neighborhood at Berkshire Laurel Creek. Right across the street is the beautiful Laurel Creek Park, where you’ll find baseball fields, a playground, and plenty of green space. Take a break from the kitchen and indulge at the Texas Roadhouse, or grab a pick-me-up at Starbucks. Quality emplo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42
Deposit: $500 on approved credit, Surety bond available based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 holding deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: 1 assigned parking space per apartment included in the rent. Covered lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Berkshire Laurel Creek have any available units?
Berkshire Laurel Creek has 9 units available starting at $1,579 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fairfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Berkshire Laurel Creek have?
Some of Berkshire Laurel Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Berkshire Laurel Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Berkshire Laurel Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Berkshire Laurel Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Berkshire Laurel Creek is pet friendly.
Does Berkshire Laurel Creek offer parking?
Yes, Berkshire Laurel Creek offers parking.
Does Berkshire Laurel Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Berkshire Laurel Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Berkshire Laurel Creek have a pool?
Yes, Berkshire Laurel Creek has a pool.
Does Berkshire Laurel Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Berkshire Laurel Creek has accessible units.
Does Berkshire Laurel Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Berkshire Laurel Creek has units with dishwashers.
