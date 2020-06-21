Amenities
2200 Peach Tree Dr. Fairfield - Large Duplex- 2 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms. Newly Landscaped Yard. 2 Car Garage With Garage Door Remote. New Carpet, New Blinds & New Paint. Refrigerator Included. Large Master Bedroom. NO PETS. Great Location, Near Shopping and Close Freeway Access. Close to TAFB. 1 Year Lease.
*UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE.
*DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.
*PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5848895)