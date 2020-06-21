All apartments in Fairfield
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2200 Peach Tree Dr.

2200 Peach Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2200 Peach Tree Drive, Fairfield, CA 94533

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2200 Peach Tree Dr. Fairfield - Large Duplex- 2 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms. Newly Landscaped Yard. 2 Car Garage With Garage Door Remote. New Carpet, New Blinds & New Paint. Refrigerator Included. Large Master Bedroom. NO PETS. Great Location, Near Shopping and Close Freeway Access. Close to TAFB. 1 Year Lease.

*UPON APPROVAL TENANTS MUST PROVIDE RENTERS INSURANCE.
*DEPOSIT IS BASED UPON APPROVED QUALIFIED INFORMATION.
*PRICE AND AVAILABILITY ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5848895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2200 Peach Tree Dr. have any available units?
2200 Peach Tree Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfield, CA.
How much is rent in Fairfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 Peach Tree Dr. have?
Some of 2200 Peach Tree Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Peach Tree Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Peach Tree Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Peach Tree Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2200 Peach Tree Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield.
Does 2200 Peach Tree Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2200 Peach Tree Dr. does offer parking.
Does 2200 Peach Tree Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 Peach Tree Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Peach Tree Dr. have a pool?
No, 2200 Peach Tree Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2200 Peach Tree Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2200 Peach Tree Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Peach Tree Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 Peach Tree Dr. has units with dishwashers.

