Charming 3 Bed 2 bath Home! Available Now! - This is a Single-Family Home located at 1230 E. Tennessee St., Fairfield. This home has 3 beds, 2 baths, and approximately 1,261 square feet. The property was built in 1958. This single home includes a fridge, family room, living room, central heating/air, and a 2 car garage. Sorry, NO PETS.



**New** Virtual tour now available!



CONTACT DELTA REALTY GROUP 707-425-3263 to schedule an appointment to see this property or if you have any questions.



****Deposit is based on approved credit and or rental history****Price and availability are subject to change with little or no notice****



No Pets Allowed



