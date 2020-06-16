All apartments in Fairfield
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

1230 E. Tennessee St

1230 East Tennessee Street · (707) 425-3263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1230 East Tennessee Street, Fairfield, CA 94533

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1230 E. Tennessee St · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1261 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 Bed 2 bath Home! Available Now! - This is a Single-Family Home located at 1230 E. Tennessee St., Fairfield. This home has 3 beds, 2 baths, and approximately 1,261 square feet. The property was built in 1958. This single home includes a fridge, family room, living room, central heating/air, and a 2 car garage. Sorry, NO PETS.

**New** Virtual tour now available!

CONTACT DELTA REALTY GROUP 707-425-3263 to schedule an appointment to see this property or if you have any questions.

****Deposit is based on approved credit and or rental history****Price and availability are subject to change with little or no notice****

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5554384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 E. Tennessee St have any available units?
1230 E. Tennessee St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fairfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 E. Tennessee St have?
Some of 1230 E. Tennessee St's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 E. Tennessee St currently offering any rent specials?
1230 E. Tennessee St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 E. Tennessee St pet-friendly?
No, 1230 E. Tennessee St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfield.
Does 1230 E. Tennessee St offer parking?
Yes, 1230 E. Tennessee St does offer parking.
Does 1230 E. Tennessee St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 E. Tennessee St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 E. Tennessee St have a pool?
No, 1230 E. Tennessee St does not have a pool.
Does 1230 E. Tennessee St have accessible units?
No, 1230 E. Tennessee St does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 E. Tennessee St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1230 E. Tennessee St does not have units with dishwashers.
