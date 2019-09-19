Rent Calculator
Last updated September 19 2019 at 3:23 PM
16934 Circa Del Norte
No Longer Available
Location
16934 Circa Del Norte, Fairbanks Ranch, CA 92091
Fairbanks Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Patty Contreras COMPASS 619.987.7289 go2patty@gmail.com www.PattyContreras.com https://www.vrbo.com/1264922
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16934 Circa Del Norte, Lt 168 have any available units?
16934 Circa Del Norte, Lt 168 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fairbanks Ranch, CA
.
What amenities does 16934 Circa Del Norte, Lt 168 have?
Some of 16934 Circa Del Norte, Lt 168's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 16934 Circa Del Norte, Lt 168 currently offering any rent specials?
16934 Circa Del Norte, Lt 168 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16934 Circa Del Norte, Lt 168 pet-friendly?
No, 16934 Circa Del Norte, Lt 168 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fairbanks Ranch
.
Does 16934 Circa Del Norte, Lt 168 offer parking?
Yes, 16934 Circa Del Norte, Lt 168 offers parking.
Does 16934 Circa Del Norte, Lt 168 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16934 Circa Del Norte, Lt 168 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16934 Circa Del Norte, Lt 168 have a pool?
Yes, 16934 Circa Del Norte, Lt 168 has a pool.
Does 16934 Circa Del Norte, Lt 168 have accessible units?
No, 16934 Circa Del Norte, Lt 168 does not have accessible units.
Does 16934 Circa Del Norte, Lt 168 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16934 Circa Del Norte, Lt 168 has units with dishwashers.
Does 16934 Circa Del Norte, Lt 168 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16934 Circa Del Norte, Lt 168 does not have units with air conditioning.
