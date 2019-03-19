Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fairbanks Ranch
Find more places like 15804 The River Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fairbanks Ranch, CA
/
15804 The River Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15804 The River Trail
15804 the River Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
15804 the River Trail, Fairbanks Ranch, CA 92091
Fairbanks Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 11 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15804 The River Trail have any available units?
15804 The River Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairbanks Ranch, CA
.
What amenities does 15804 The River Trail have?
Some of 15804 The River Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15804 The River Trail currently offering any rent specials?
15804 The River Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15804 The River Trail pet-friendly?
No, 15804 The River Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairbanks Ranch
.
Does 15804 The River Trail offer parking?
Yes, 15804 The River Trail offers parking.
Does 15804 The River Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15804 The River Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15804 The River Trail have a pool?
Yes, 15804 The River Trail has a pool.
Does 15804 The River Trail have accessible units?
No, 15804 The River Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 15804 The River Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15804 The River Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 15804 The River Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 15804 The River Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Oceanside, CA
Escondido, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CA
Murrieta, CA
El Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CA
Laguna Niguel, CA
Temecula, CA
San Clemente, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
Lake San Marcos, CA
Lakeside, CA
Del Mar, CA
Winter Gardens, CA
Coto de Caza, CA
La Presa, CA
Imperial Beach, CA
Lakeland Village, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
Saddleback College
San Diego City College
Palomar College
San Diego Mesa College