All apartments in Fairbanks Ranch
Find more places like 15804 The River Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairbanks Ranch, CA
/
15804 The River Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15804 The River Trail

15804 the River Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

15804 the River Trail, Fairbanks Ranch, CA 92091
Fairbanks Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 11 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15804 The River Trail have any available units?
15804 The River Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairbanks Ranch, CA.
What amenities does 15804 The River Trail have?
Some of 15804 The River Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15804 The River Trail currently offering any rent specials?
15804 The River Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15804 The River Trail pet-friendly?
No, 15804 The River Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairbanks Ranch.
Does 15804 The River Trail offer parking?
Yes, 15804 The River Trail offers parking.
Does 15804 The River Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15804 The River Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15804 The River Trail have a pool?
Yes, 15804 The River Trail has a pool.
Does 15804 The River Trail have accessible units?
No, 15804 The River Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 15804 The River Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15804 The River Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 15804 The River Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 15804 The River Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CA
Murrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CACoto de Caza, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CALakeland Village, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSaddleback College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College