/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM
123 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks, CA
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4033 Hill Street
4033 Hill Street, Fair Oaks, CA
4033 Hill Street Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Views! Fair Oaks Village Home on Nearly 1/2 Acre! - Occupied, please do not contact current occupants. Shown by appointment only.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7619 Kreth Rd
7619 Kreth Road, Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2384 sqft
Beautiful Quiet Luxury | Fair Oaks 3bed / 3bath / 2384 Sqft - * 3 Beds, 3 Baths, 2384 Sqft * One of the master suite is Downstairs * 2 Car Garage attach * Bamboo floor * Nearby schools, parks, and grocery stores.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7532 Fairway Two Ave.
7532 Fairway Two Avenue, Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1498 sqft
Super Cute !!! 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath House in Fair Oaks - Lovely updated 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Condo in the heart of Fair Oaks, Gated Community, Pool, 2 space covered carport. Close to schools, restaurants, and shopping.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
7626 Southcliff Drive
7626 Southcliff Dr, Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1750 sqft
7626 Southcliff Drive Available 06/01/20 7626 Southcliff Drive - All of the appliances in the home are almost brand new, as well as flooring, countertops, light fixtures, and more! There is an almost new hot tub that is shared with the neighbor, and
1 of 11
Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
5533 East Knoll Dr
5533 East Knoll Drive, Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
Go to our website to schedule a viewing at: a1propmgmt.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Oaks
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Birdcage Heights
8 Units Available
Atwood Apartments
5400 Heritage Tree Ln, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,068
1203 sqft
Large apartments with plenty of natural lighting, granite counters, and walk-in closets. Complex includes a stylish clubhouse with modern architecture and great community areas, as well as a pool, gym, hot tub, and dog park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Orange Vale Colony
9 Units Available
Folsom Gateway
9237 Greenback Ln, Orangevale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
992 sqft
Located in the prestigious Orangevale/Folsom area, Folsom Gateway offers you exceptional comfort and convenience.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
226 Pacific Oak Court
226 Pacific Oak Court, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1159 sqft
226 Pacific Oak Court Available 06/20/20 Fabulous Folsom home with view of Pond! - 226 Pacific Oak Ct. "Oak Villas in Natoma Station". A 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 story home with approx 1159 sf.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
1 Unit Available
5356 Elsinore Way
5356 Elsinore Way, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Copy and paste the link to view the video walk-through: youtu.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Larchmont Sunriver
1 Unit Available
1632 Klamath River Drive
1632 Klamath River Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1312 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Rancho Cordova! This spacious home features wood floors with a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Park Oaks
1 Unit Available
5956 Brooktree Drive
5956 Brooktree Drive, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1611 sqft
5956 Brooktree Drive Available 05/21/20 Separate Living Room, Family Room & Dining Room - Covered Patio - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home with attached two car garage features a separate living room, family room and dining room. Fireplace in living room.
1 of 3
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Birdcage Heights
1 Unit Available
7649 Northridge Drive
7649 North Ridge Dr, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1644 sqft
NICE HOME IN CITRUS HEIGHTS! - Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and nook area for dining . Large living room with fireplace and wall to wall carpeting. Nice size bedrooms. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet.
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Orange Vale Colony
1 Unit Available
5817 Oak Place Court
5817 Oak Place Court, Orangevale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2397 sqft
3 bdrm/3 full bath in Fair Oaks - Great culdesac location. Single story with 3 bedrooms & 3 full baths. Open floor plan with soaring ceilings, designer paint, & crown moulding. Travertine floors, granite counters. Large backyard with fruit trees.
Results within 5 miles of Fair Oaks
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Johnson Ranch
21 Units Available
Slate Creek
8800 Sierra College Blvd, Roseville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Slate Creek in Roseville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:48pm
Oakvale
2 Units Available
Hawthorne
5820 Sutter Ave, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1000 sqft
A comfortable, quiet community near the American River Parkway. Controlled access. On-site grill area, open parking and garden-like surroundings. Recently renovated community with large closets and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3250 Laurelhurst Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,244
1454 sqft
Upscale apartments with open layouts in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, in-unit washer/dryers, walk-in closets and marble countertops. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
Broadstone
23 Units Available
Sherwood at Iron Point
2300 Iron Point Rd, Folsom, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
1273 sqft
Welcome to Sherwood Apartment Homes, where a future you have only dreamed about can finally become a reality! We offer stunning 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Folsom apartments than can elevate your lifestyle, with fresh and vibrant interiors, engaging
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carmichael Colony
1 Unit Available
3632 Marshall Ave
3632 Marshall Avenue, Carmichael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1500 sqft
3632 Marshall Ave Available 06/15/20 Completely Remodeled Carmichael 3 bedroom with huge back yard $1995.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sylvan Old Auburn Road
1 Unit Available
7143 Karen Rae Ct
7143 Karen Rae Court, Citrus Heights, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1634 sqft
7143 Karen Rae Ct Available 06/15/20 Large lot in a cul-de-sac - 2 Story home in a court. Large open living spaces. Formal living room has bay window. Formal dining room. Family room with wood burning fireplace.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10612 Biscay Way
10612 Biscay Way, Rancho Cordova, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1300 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautifully remodeled house - Property Id: 299229 Beautiful property in a quiet family neighborhood. Near to freeway, shops and restaurants. Hardwood floors, fireplace, large kitchen with pantry and gas stove.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Haggin Park
1 Unit Available
4940 Willow Rock Way
4940 Willow Rock Way, North Highlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1511 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
5041 Fletcher Ct
5041 Fletcher Court, Foothill Farms, CA
Available 06/30/20 Modern home - Property Id: 296999 Beautiful modern house. Park school walking distance. Freeway five minutes away. Great neighborhood Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10450 Reymouth Ave
10450 Reymouth Avenue, Rancho Cordova, CA
Corner Lot in Rancho Cordova - Recently remodeled with new paint, flooring, kitchen, counter tops and appliances. Wide driveway fits more than the typical two cars. Large front and backyard with this corner lot. Tenant is responsible for water.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Orange Vale Colony
1 Unit Available
6533 Filbert Avenue
6533 Filbert Avenue, Orangevale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1986 sqft
6533 Filbert Avenue Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with a Den - Updated home with great flow, beautiful kitchen with granite countertops. Master bathroom has a big shower and separate tub. Fireplace in the living room.
Similar Pages
Fair Oaks 1 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 BedroomsFair Oaks 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFair Oaks 3 BedroomsFair Oaks Accessible Apartments
Fair Oaks Apartments with BalconyFair Oaks Apartments with GarageFair Oaks Apartments with GymFair Oaks Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFair Oaks Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sacramento, CARoseville, CAFairfield, CAElk Grove, CACitrus Heights, CAVacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CA
Rancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAWest Sacramento, CAEl Dorado Hills, CAOrangevale, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CADixon, CAAuburn, CA