4819 Suncrest Way

Fair Oaks 2bd/1ba Duplex with Garage near Sunrise & Sunset Ave - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex is located in Fair Oaks near Sunrise Blvd & Sunset Avenue close to schools, parks, shopping, public transportation, Fair Oaks Village, Sunrise Mall shopping area and more.



Amenities include living room, dining area, fireplace(decorative only - not working), kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space, dishwasher, range, disposal, central heat & air, indoor laundry area, 1 car garage, patio, large fenced backyard. Owner provides weekly landscaping. Cats and Small dogs allowed with a monthly pet rent of $45.00.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. This property requires a one-year lease, Renter Liability Insurance of minimum $100,000 is required. Tenant pays $95.00/month toward water, sewer, garbage and balance of any monthly water billing over $70.00 and $20.00 administrative fee that includes but not limited to; utility tracking and billing, insurance compliance, 24/7 maintenance call service, tenant portal, online payment option and an air filter will be delivered to the home every 3 months.

For more information or to view our showing calendar please visit www.cornettemanagement.com or call (916) 597-2015.

The above property description and information is deemed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be changed without notice. We do business in accordance with all State and Federal Fair Housing Laws - Lic #00582253.



