3br 2020 Home with Beautiful Mountain Views! - *New home, just finished in 2020 on a quiet street in the older Eucalyptus Hills part of Lakeside

*Lots of natural light all throughout the house

*Peaceful bubbling brook in the back yard, trees & mountain views on all sides

*Great front porch for nature watching & lots of off-street parking

*Low maintenance landscaping

*Central A/C & heating

*Kitchen

---Multiple Skylights & Recessed lighting

---Beautiful Vinyl Flooring

---Large Cooking Island

---Many Real Hardwood Cabinets

---Fridge, Gas Stove, Under Cabinet Microwave, Dishwasher, Sink Disposal

---Dining Area for Dinner Together

*Living Room

---Very Large Open Layout with Kitchen & Dining Area

---Opens to Patio with Spectacular Views

---Vaulted Ceilings

---Cable Routes for Entertainment System

*Large Full Hallway Bathroom

*Master Bedroom Suite

---Large Bedroom

---Private Master Bathroom

---Large Walk-in Closet

*Second Bedroom also has a Walk-in Closet

*Third Bedroom has a traditional, but spacious closet.

*Large Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups

*Pets under 40 lbs. considered. Meet & Greet Required.

*Good Credit Required. No Smokers.

*1 year lease. Rent $2,495. Deposit $2,500. Renters Insurance Required.



11620 Oak Creek Drive, Lakeside, CA 92040

Call 619-432-2340 to schedule a viewing.



Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf



Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/XP-e4VssGIg



