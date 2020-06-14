All apartments in Eucalyptus Hills
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

11620 Oak Creek Drive

11620 Oak Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11620 Oak Creek Drive, Eucalyptus Hills, CA 92040
Eucalyptus Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
3br 2020 Home with Beautiful Mountain Views! - *New home, just finished in 2020 on a quiet street in the older Eucalyptus Hills part of Lakeside
*Lots of natural light all throughout the house
*Peaceful bubbling brook in the back yard, trees & mountain views on all sides
*Great front porch for nature watching & lots of off-street parking
*Low maintenance landscaping
*Central A/C & heating
*Kitchen
---Multiple Skylights & Recessed lighting
---Beautiful Vinyl Flooring
---Large Cooking Island
---Many Real Hardwood Cabinets
---Fridge, Gas Stove, Under Cabinet Microwave, Dishwasher, Sink Disposal
---Dining Area for Dinner Together
*Living Room
---Very Large Open Layout with Kitchen & Dining Area
---Opens to Patio with Spectacular Views
---Vaulted Ceilings
---Cable Routes for Entertainment System
*Large Full Hallway Bathroom
*Master Bedroom Suite
---Large Bedroom
---Private Master Bathroom
---Large Walk-in Closet
*Second Bedroom also has a Walk-in Closet
*Third Bedroom has a traditional, but spacious closet.
*Large Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups
*Pets under 40 lbs. considered. Meet & Greet Required.
*Good Credit Required. No Smokers.
*1 year lease. Rent $2,495. Deposit $2,500. Renters Insurance Required.

11620 Oak Creek Drive, Lakeside, CA 92040
Call 619-432-2340 to schedule a viewing.

Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf

Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/XP-e4VssGIg

(RLNE5683136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

