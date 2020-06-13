105 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA
1 of 16
1 of 25
1 of 37
1 of 27
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 8
1 of 29
1 of 30
1 of 12
1 of 17
1 of 23
1 of 8
1 of 15
1 of 19
1 of 9
1 of 2
1 of 27
1 of 30
1 of 29
1 of 22
1 of 16
1 of 32
1 of 49
Elk Grove, positioned just south of Cali's state capital of Sacramento is, according to pundits, the only city expanding in the right places. And the proof is in the details.
About 136,318 people call Elk Grove home. Due to its close proximity to Sacramento, California's administrative hub, many people prefer to reside in Elk Grove and commute to Sacramento during the week. See more
Finding an apartment in Elk Grove that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.