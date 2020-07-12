Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM

135 Apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Elk Grove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Somerfield at Lakeside
9444 Harbour Point Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartment homes with full-size W/D in unit and fully equipped kitchens. Great location near Laguna Crossroads, Pat Perez Park and more. Beautiful landscaping, putting green and outdoor picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Laguna West
Siena Villas
9130 Nolan St, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1232 sqft
Just moments from Bartholomew Park, Harbour Cove Shopping Center and Interstate 5, this gated community has a fitness center, covered parking and pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer fireplaces, large closets and private decks/balconies.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Laguna West
Castellino at Laguna West
3300 Renwick Ave, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1232 sqft
You'll love all that you experience at Castellino at Laguna West Apartments. Enjoy spacious floor plans, luxury amenities, a pet-friendly community, and so much more. We offer upscale one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elk Grove, CA.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
8 Units Available
Bella Vista at Elk Grove
6810 Di Lusso Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,627
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,046
1232 sqft
Wide-open floor plans with washer and dryer and private balcony/patio. Amazing fitness center, plus outdoor picnic areas and pool for entertaining guests. Easy access to Highway 99 and I-5 for quick commutes to Sacramento.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Vasari
8163 Sheldon Road, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,644
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,052
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,372
1303 sqft
Designer apartments with vinyl plank flooring, high ceilings and large kitchens. Yoga studio and bocce ball court for active residents. In Elk Grove just off Hwy 99.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Laguna Stonelake
Stonelake Apartment Homes
10270 E Taron Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1240 sqft
Luxurious community features parking, pool, bike storage, and more. Units offer bathtubs, ceiling fans, fireplace, and hardwood floors. Close to Johnson Park Recreation Center and many shopping destinations.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Lakeside
Lake Point
9589 Four Winds Dr, Elk Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designer architecture, heated pool, 24-hour fitness center, spa and landscaped grounds. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, dishwasher, full size washer/dryers, large decks and balconies and oversized walk-in closets.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Quail Ridge
10391 Jillson Way
10391 Jillson Way, Elk Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2685 sqft
10391 Jillson Way Available 09/23/20 Beautiful 4bd/3ba Elk Grove Home with 3 Car Garage - This Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath is located in Elk Grove near Bruceville Road & Bilby Road, close to schools, parks, shopping, Franklin High School, and more...

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8362 Crystal Walk Cir #36
8362 Crystal Walk Circle, Elk Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1163 sqft
Gorgeous Elk Grove Condo - This 2 bed 2 bath is conveniently located in Elk Grove and has it all. Unit includes a 1st floor bedroom and bath with all other living spaces on the 2nd floor.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Laguna Ridge Village
9731 Collie Way
9731 Collie Way, Elk Grove, CA
6 Bedrooms
$2,700
3099 sqft
9731 Collie Way Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Home, Great Location, solar roof tiles lowering your monthly energy bill - You don't want to miss out on the beautiful, luxurious and spacious home that offers a popular floor plan and many upgrades and

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
9425 Red Spruce Way
9425 Red Spruce Way, Elk Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2032 sqft
2-Story Home located in East Elk Grove near parks, shopping, easy access to HWY 99 and I-50. Approx. Sq. Ft 2032, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-car garage, granite kitchen counter tops and all bedrooms on 2nd floor.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Quail Ridge
10193 Clairina Way
10193 Clarina Way, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2974 sqft
10193 Clairina Way Available 08/01/20 Spacious Elk Grove 3bd/3ba Home with Den, Bonus Room & 3 Car Garage - This spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with Den, Bonus Room is located in Elk Grove near Whitelock Parkway and Franklin High Road.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9325 Boulder River Way
9325 Boulder River Way, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2254 sqft
Large Two Story Home with Bonus Room, Covered Patio - This large, two story 3 bedroom 3 bath home features a separate study and bonus room/home theater room. Outdoor covered patio in backyard. Fireplace in living room.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Laguna Creek West
6901 Springmont Drive
6901 Springmont Drive, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1239 sqft
3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom home located in West Laguna/Elk Grove. Home main features: carpet flooring, laminate kitchen counter tops, wood burning fireplace, security alarm, 2-car garage,separate nook and dining areas, family room and laundry room.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
4418 Mapleplain Ave
4418 Mapleplain Avenue, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2398 sqft
Available : July 13th 2020 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Excellent location! This beautiful home is spacious and light! This open floor plan features 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with 2,398 square feet.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Laguna Ridge Village
7613 Chatsworth Cir
7613 Chatsworth Circle, Elk Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
2252 sqft
Del Web - 55 years & older Community - VERY GOOD CREDIT IS A MUST! This gorgeous home is one of Del Webs larger floor plans. it has so many beautiful upgrades it is hard to list them all.

1 of 20

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8176 Kramer Ranch Ln
8176 Kramer Ranch Ln, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1787 sqft
Charming Three Bedroom/Two and a Half Bathrooms Townhouse in Elk Grove.

1 of 14

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
7809 Mansell Way
7809 Mansell Way, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1434 sqft
7809 Mansell Way Available 05/08/20 NICE HOME IN ELK GROVE!! - Pristine home with new flooring throughout and fresh two tone paint! Includes energy efficient ceiling fan in family room, gas fireplace, separate living room area w/vaulted ceilings.

1 of 18

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
2860 Brighton Beach Way
2860 Brighton Beach Way, Elk Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1076 sqft
Charming Elk Grove Townhome w/Amenities Galore! Available Now! Pool/Spa/Clubhouse! - Charming 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome located at the Boardwalk in Laguna West.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9317 Edisto Way
9317 Edisto Way, Elk Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1800 sqft
Elk Grove # 3 - Property Id: 249855 4-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom, 3-Car Garage home in quiet mature neighborhood in Elk Grove. No Pets home, and lawncare is included with the rent. $ 2,295/Mo.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
9700 Little Harbor Way
9700 Little Harbor Way, Elk Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1645 sqft
Welcoming Home, Brief Walk to Groceries, Pharmacy and Post Office - Unique floor plan in this three bedroom two bathroom home. Home has a gas stove and new carpet. Master bathroom has a jetted bathtub and separate shower.

1 of 12

Last updated December 6 at 12:21pm
1 Unit Available
4868 Ammolite Way
4868 Ammolite Way, Elk Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2168 sqft
Newer Home - 2 story, 3.5 bath, 2 Master bedrooms, one down stairs, loft upstairs, kitchen fully loaded, back yard landscaped, Tenant pays water, sewer, & trash.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Luguna Creek South
6708 Pallazzo Way
6708 Pallazzo Way, Elk Grove, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2306 sqft
6708 Pallazzo Way Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS ONE STORY, 4 BED, 3 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE IN ELK GROVE.
Results within 1 mile of Elk Grove
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
Valley Hi - North Laguna
The Landing at College Square
7640 West Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,629
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,239
1214 sqft
Live well and choose The Landing at College Square in Sacramento, CA, as your new home. Ideally located only minutes away from downtown, The Landing at College Square Apartments blends style with comfort for an unmatched living experience.
City Guide for Elk Grove, CA

Elk Grove, positioned just south of Cali's state capital of Sacramento is, according to pundits, the only city expanding in the right places. And the proof is in the details.

About 136,318 people call Elk Grove home. Due to its close proximity to Sacramento, California's administrative hub, many people prefer to reside in Elk Grove and commute to Sacramento during the week. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Elk Grove, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Elk Grove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

