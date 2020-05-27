Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed courtyard fire pit lobby

A beautiful life, inside and out.Bella Vista at Elk Grove offers 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments for rent just outside of Sacramento in Elk Grove, CA. Enjoy the freshly updated kitchens featuring updated cabinetry and pristine stainless steel appliances. Wood-look flooring meandering throughout the living areas in select homes gives that sophisticated look that you’ve been looking for. Large windows usher in the natural light so that your apartment home feels bright and cheerful. (+more)Beyond the front door, the scene is equally inviting. From that vantage point, you can easily picture relaxing weekends by the pool in our open-air cabanas and lounge seating, and early morning romps in the dog park. Even better, BBQ and picnic areas are just waiting for you to put them to use! Enjoy your friends and neighbors at the social lounge that features a full kitchen, fireplace, and TV. Even the thought of working (or working out) seems more appealing when you can do them in bright, inviting spa