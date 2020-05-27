All apartments in Elk Grove
Find more places like Bella Vista at Elk Grove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elk Grove, CA
/
Bella Vista at Elk Grove
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

Bella Vista at Elk Grove

Open Now until 6pm
6810 Di Lusso Dr · (916) 694-1161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
*Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Browse Similar Places
Elk Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

6810 Di Lusso Dr, Elk Grove, CA 95758

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 164 · Avail. now

$1,636

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

Unit 109 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,681

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 681 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 222 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,807

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Unit 369 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,833

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Unit 152 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,857

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bella Vista at Elk Grove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
courtyard
fire pit
lobby
A beautiful life, inside and out.Bella Vista at Elk Grove offers 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments for rent just outside of Sacramento in Elk Grove, CA. Enjoy the freshly updated kitchens featuring updated cabinetry and pristine stainless steel appliances. Wood-look flooring meandering throughout the living areas in select homes gives that sophisticated look that you’ve been looking for. Large windows usher in the natural light so that your apartment home feels bright and cheerful. (+more)Beyond the front door, the scene is equally inviting. From that vantage point, you can easily picture relaxing weekends by the pool in our open-air cabanas and lounge seating, and early morning romps in the dog park. Even better, BBQ and picnic areas are just waiting for you to put them to use! Enjoy your friends and neighbors at the social lounge that features a full kitchen, fireplace, and TV. Even the thought of working (or working out) seems more appealing when you can do them in bright, inviting spa

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Move-in Fees: $100 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, pest control $1/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 for 1 pet, $750 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $50 for 1 pet/month, $75 for 2 pets/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carports, detached garage $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bella Vista at Elk Grove have any available units?
Bella Vista at Elk Grove has 7 units available starting at $1,636 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bella Vista at Elk Grove have?
Some of Bella Vista at Elk Grove's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bella Vista at Elk Grove currently offering any rent specials?
Bella Vista at Elk Grove is offering the following rent specials: *Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Is Bella Vista at Elk Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, Bella Vista at Elk Grove is pet friendly.
Does Bella Vista at Elk Grove offer parking?
Yes, Bella Vista at Elk Grove offers parking.
Does Bella Vista at Elk Grove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bella Vista at Elk Grove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bella Vista at Elk Grove have a pool?
Yes, Bella Vista at Elk Grove has a pool.
Does Bella Vista at Elk Grove have accessible units?
No, Bella Vista at Elk Grove does not have accessible units.
Does Bella Vista at Elk Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bella Vista at Elk Grove has units with dishwashers.
Does Bella Vista at Elk Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, Bella Vista at Elk Grove does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Bella Vista at Elk Grove?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Somerfield at Lakeside
9444 Harbour Point Dr
Elk Grove, CA 95758
Vasari
8163 Sheldon Road
Elk Grove, CA 95758
Castellino at Laguna West
3300 Renwick Ave
Elk Grove, CA 95758
Stonelake Apartment Homes
10270 E Taron Dr
Elk Grove, CA 95757
Lake Point
9589 Four Winds Dr
Elk Grove, CA 95758
Siena Villas
9130 Nolan St
Elk Grove, CA 95758

Similar Pages

Elk Grove 1 BedroomsElk Grove 2 Bedrooms
Elk Grove Apartments with GymElk Grove Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Elk Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CAConcord, CARoseville, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CACitrus Heights, CALivermore, CA
Vacaville, CAArden-Arcade, CARocklin, CAFolsom, CADavis, CAStockton, CAVallejo, CA
Dublin, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CARancho Cordova, CACarmichael, CAMartinez, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoCalifornia State University Maritime Academy
University of the PacificSacramento City College
Sierra College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity