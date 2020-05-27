All apartments in Elk Grove
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

7626 Killdeer Way

7626 Killdeer Way · (916) 428-4963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7626 Killdeer Way, Elk Grove, CA 95758

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7626 Killdeer Way · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1851 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home in established neighborhood 4Bedrooms, 3Baths. - Well maintained 4Bedrooms, 3Baths, and 2-car garage located in Laguna Creek neighborhood. a bedroom and full bath downstairs. Close to school, park restaurants, shopping, and public transportation. Tenant is responsible for landscaping maintenance. Includes water sewer and garbage (The owner will pay only up to $50.00 per water bill usage, the tenant must cover the difference)

Please call the office @ 916-428-4963 to schedule an appointment for viewing the property. For more info @www.ehpropertymanagement.com

Lease terms: 12 months
No Smoking
Application Fee: $37.00 per adult. ?The credit check is required to determine your eligibility for the rental. ?Credit fees are nonrefundable.
?**PLEASE NOTE: ALL OF OUR PROPERTIES REQUIRE RENTER'S INSURANCE.
INSURANCE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7626 Killdeer Way have any available units?
7626 Killdeer Way has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7626 Killdeer Way have?
Some of 7626 Killdeer Way's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7626 Killdeer Way currently offering any rent specials?
7626 Killdeer Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7626 Killdeer Way pet-friendly?
No, 7626 Killdeer Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elk Grove.
Does 7626 Killdeer Way offer parking?
Yes, 7626 Killdeer Way does offer parking.
Does 7626 Killdeer Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7626 Killdeer Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7626 Killdeer Way have a pool?
No, 7626 Killdeer Way does not have a pool.
Does 7626 Killdeer Way have accessible units?
No, 7626 Killdeer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7626 Killdeer Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7626 Killdeer Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 7626 Killdeer Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7626 Killdeer Way has units with air conditioning.
