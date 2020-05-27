7626 Killdeer Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home in established neighborhood 4Bedrooms, 3Baths. - Well maintained 4Bedrooms, 3Baths, and 2-car garage located in Laguna Creek neighborhood. a bedroom and full bath downstairs. Close to school, park restaurants, shopping, and public transportation. Tenant is responsible for landscaping maintenance. Includes water sewer and garbage (The owner will pay only up to $50.00 per water bill usage, the tenant must cover the difference)



Please call the office @ 916-428-4963 to schedule an appointment for viewing the property. For more info @www.ehpropertymanagement.com



Lease terms: 12 months

No Smoking

Application Fee: $37.00 per adult. ?The credit check is required to determine your eligibility for the rental. ?Credit fees are nonrefundable.

?**PLEASE NOTE: ALL OF OUR PROPERTIES REQUIRE RENTER'S INSURANCE.

No Pets Allowed



