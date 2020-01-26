705 W Mariposa Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated range refrigerator

Located in a fabulous neighborhood west of Main Street, this newly remodeled single family home offers all of the modern amenities within a classic beach cottage. This 2-bedroom 2-bath home is appointed with new appliances in the kitchen and laundry room. With quartz new cabinets, countertops, range and refrigerator makes this home well-suited for entertaining. This home is perfectly located within El Segundo allowing proximity to Main Street shops, restaurants and Farmer’s Market and businesses.