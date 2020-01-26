All apartments in El Segundo
Find more places like 705 W Mariposa Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Segundo, CA
/
705 W Mariposa Avenue
Last updated January 26 2020 at 10:26 AM

705 W Mariposa Avenue

705 West Mariposa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Segundo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

705 West Mariposa Avenue, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Located in a fabulous neighborhood west of Main Street, this newly remodeled single family home offers all of the modern amenities within a classic beach cottage. This 2-bedroom 2-bath home is appointed with new appliances in the kitchen and laundry room. With quartz new cabinets, countertops, range and refrigerator makes this home well-suited for entertaining. This home is perfectly located within El Segundo allowing proximity to Main Street shops, restaurants and Farmer’s Market and businesses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 W Mariposa Avenue have any available units?
705 W Mariposa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
What amenities does 705 W Mariposa Avenue have?
Some of 705 W Mariposa Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 W Mariposa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
705 W Mariposa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 W Mariposa Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 705 W Mariposa Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Segundo.
Does 705 W Mariposa Avenue offer parking?
No, 705 W Mariposa Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 705 W Mariposa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 W Mariposa Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 W Mariposa Avenue have a pool?
No, 705 W Mariposa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 705 W Mariposa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 705 W Mariposa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 705 W Mariposa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 705 W Mariposa Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 705 W Mariposa Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 W Mariposa Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Segundo 1 BedroomsEl Segundo 2 Bedrooms
El Segundo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Segundo Cheap Places
El Segundo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA
Torrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles