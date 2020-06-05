All apartments in El Segundo
Find more places like 665 W Palm Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Segundo, CA
/
665 W Palm Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:02 AM

665 W Palm Avenue

665 West Palm Avenue · (310) 621-7847
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Segundo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

665 West Palm Avenue, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
BRIGHT & BEAUTIFUL completely remodeled 3 bdrm 2 bath (2 BDRM + OFFICE) home in El Segundo! **PETS OK - SMALLER PREFERRED ** New Kitchen, New Baths, New Paint, HARDWOOD FLOORS, Ocean Peek! AIR CONDITIONING! Perched above the street with terrific view from picture window in living area. Includes "white picket fence" and small front porch. Front garden includes roses, solar lighting, a spacious front lawn - Gardners Delight! Located on a CUL DE SAC street, 2 blocks from the beach. OPEN FLOORPLAN - Living room opens up to a completely remodeled kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, KITCHEN ISLAND, PLENTY OF COUNTER SPACE, lots of cupboard space (some glass), & bar stools included. Great entertaining space! The dining area sits just off the kitchen SURROUNDED by WINDOWS AND SKYLIGHTS ABOVE, garden patio view and back deck/backyard. Perfect deck for morning dining and overlooks backyard and ocean peek. Master bedroom with 2 closets and new private bath, skylights above the bathtub. The second bedroom is spacious and light towards the front of the home, and the third bedroom can be used as an office or bedroom. Hardwood floors run throughout the entire home. Main baths include Quartz counters, walk-in shower, plenty of counter space and storage. Parking for 2 cars in the driveway. Walk to downtown El Segundo, schools, parks, shopping, & Beach! LAX/405 & 105 Freeway in 5 minutes! READY for Summer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 665 W Palm Avenue have any available units?
665 W Palm Avenue has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 665 W Palm Avenue have?
Some of 665 W Palm Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 665 W Palm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
665 W Palm Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 665 W Palm Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 665 W Palm Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 665 W Palm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 665 W Palm Avenue does offer parking.
Does 665 W Palm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 665 W Palm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 665 W Palm Avenue have a pool?
No, 665 W Palm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 665 W Palm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 665 W Palm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 665 W Palm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 665 W Palm Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 665 W Palm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 665 W Palm Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 665 W Palm Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Segundo 1 BedroomsEl Segundo 2 Bedrooms
El Segundo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Segundo Cheap Places
El Segundo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA
Torrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity