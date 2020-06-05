665 W Palm Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

BRIGHT & BEAUTIFUL completely remodeled 3 bdrm 2 bath (2 BDRM + OFFICE) home in El Segundo! **PETS OK - SMALLER PREFERRED ** New Kitchen, New Baths, New Paint, HARDWOOD FLOORS, Ocean Peek! AIR CONDITIONING! Perched above the street with terrific view from picture window in living area. Includes "white picket fence" and small front porch. Front garden includes roses, solar lighting, a spacious front lawn - Gardners Delight! Located on a CUL DE SAC street, 2 blocks from the beach. OPEN FLOORPLAN - Living room opens up to a completely remodeled kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, KITCHEN ISLAND, PLENTY OF COUNTER SPACE, lots of cupboard space (some glass), & bar stools included. Great entertaining space! The dining area sits just off the kitchen SURROUNDED by WINDOWS AND SKYLIGHTS ABOVE, garden patio view and back deck/backyard. Perfect deck for morning dining and overlooks backyard and ocean peek. Master bedroom with 2 closets and new private bath, skylights above the bathtub. The second bedroom is spacious and light towards the front of the home, and the third bedroom can be used as an office or bedroom. Hardwood floors run throughout the entire home. Main baths include Quartz counters, walk-in shower, plenty of counter space and storage. Parking for 2 cars in the driveway. Walk to downtown El Segundo, schools, parks, shopping, & Beach! LAX/405 & 105 Freeway in 5 minutes! READY for Summer!