315 Center Street Available 11/01/19 2 Bedroom Home in Great Location! - You'll enjoy this cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has granite counters, breakfast bar and newer appliances including a gas stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. You can access the screened-in, covered porch from the kitchen and a private rear yard beyond that. A laundry area has been added inside the home with a new washer and dryer along with counter and storage space. The direct access one car garage is great for storage or parking plus there's a driveway for additional parking. Conveniently located across from El Segundo Middle School and close to a good selection of restaurants and shopping, be sure to check this home out. No smoking, no pets. Call for an appointment: Marine View Management, 310-373-3599.



(RLNE3224408)