All apartments in El Segundo
Find more places like 315 Center Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Segundo, CA
/
315 Center Street
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

315 Center Street

315 Center Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Segundo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

315 Center Street, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
315 Center Street Available 11/01/19 2 Bedroom Home in Great Location! - You'll enjoy this cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has granite counters, breakfast bar and newer appliances including a gas stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. You can access the screened-in, covered porch from the kitchen and a private rear yard beyond that. A laundry area has been added inside the home with a new washer and dryer along with counter and storage space. The direct access one car garage is great for storage or parking plus there's a driveway for additional parking. Conveniently located across from El Segundo Middle School and close to a good selection of restaurants and shopping, be sure to check this home out. No smoking, no pets. Call for an appointment: Marine View Management, 310-373-3599.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3224408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Center Street have any available units?
315 Center Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
What amenities does 315 Center Street have?
Some of 315 Center Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 Center Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Center Street pet-friendly?
No, 315 Center Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Segundo.
Does 315 Center Street offer parking?
Yes, 315 Center Street offers parking.
Does 315 Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 Center Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Center Street have a pool?
No, 315 Center Street does not have a pool.
Does 315 Center Street have accessible units?
No, 315 Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Center Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Center Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Center Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Center Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Segundo 1 BedroomsEl Segundo 2 Bedrooms
El Segundo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Segundo Cheap Places
El Segundo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA
Torrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles