Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

This is an amazing location AND the unit was just completely remodeled! New wood flooring, updated kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint and dishwasher included. Located on the second floor, no unit downstairs. 1 carport. Laundry onsite. Close to Main St. El Segundo, parks, restaurants and shopping.