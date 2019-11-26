223 West MAPLE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous Cape Cod beach house on one of the best streets in El Segundo! This incredibly spacious home features 5 large bedrooms, formal living and dining rooms, family room, and master suite. The centerpiece of this home is the Chef's kitchen featuring Viking stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, onyx countertops. The kitchen opens out to the built-in breakfast nook and the Great Room with soaring ceilings. Indulge in views of the grassy backyard with BBQ, soothing waterfall and pond, and the mural; you'll be transported to the Amalfi Coast! The huge master features an enormous walk-in closet, luxurious bath with sunken tub, large shower and separate vanities. Two car garage PLUS entertainment room/work shop. Dog Run. Washer dryer included. Location doesn't get much better, a block from all the great restaurants and shops on Main Street and blocks from the beach.