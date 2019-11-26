All apartments in El Segundo
Find more places like 223 West MAPLE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Segundo, CA
/
223 West MAPLE Avenue
Last updated November 26 2019 at 3:30 PM

223 West MAPLE Avenue

223 West Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Segundo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

223 West Maple Avenue, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Cape Cod beach house on one of the best streets in El Segundo! This incredibly spacious home features 5 large bedrooms, formal living and dining rooms, family room, and master suite. The centerpiece of this home is the Chef's kitchen featuring Viking stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, onyx countertops. The kitchen opens out to the built-in breakfast nook and the Great Room with soaring ceilings. Indulge in views of the grassy backyard with BBQ, soothing waterfall and pond, and the mural; you'll be transported to the Amalfi Coast! The huge master features an enormous walk-in closet, luxurious bath with sunken tub, large shower and separate vanities. Two car garage PLUS entertainment room/work shop. Dog Run. Washer dryer included. Location doesn't get much better, a block from all the great restaurants and shops on Main Street and blocks from the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 West MAPLE Avenue have any available units?
223 West MAPLE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
What amenities does 223 West MAPLE Avenue have?
Some of 223 West MAPLE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 West MAPLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
223 West MAPLE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 West MAPLE Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 West MAPLE Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 223 West MAPLE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 223 West MAPLE Avenue offers parking.
Does 223 West MAPLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 West MAPLE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 West MAPLE Avenue have a pool?
No, 223 West MAPLE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 223 West MAPLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 223 West MAPLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 223 West MAPLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 West MAPLE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 223 West MAPLE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 West MAPLE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Segundo 1 BedroomsEl Segundo 2 Bedrooms
El Segundo Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEl Segundo Cheap Places
El Segundo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA
Torrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles