Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

215 West Palm Avenue Unit 304 Available 05/01/20 Fabulous Top Floor Condo Overlooking Park+Patio+Laundry in Unit+Pool/Jacuzzi - Welcome home to this spacious top floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with tree top views and views to PV from your large private patio.



This fabulous condo is located across from Library Park & Richmond Elementary School, and two blocks from Downtown. Living room with gas fireplace, open dining area off kitchen and living room, kitchen with tons of cabinet space and pantry, laundry room with washer & dryer, dual master suites, walk in closet in master bedroom, and new carpeting throughout.



Building features pool, jacuzzi and two-car side-by side parking plus storage. Tenant pays gas & electric. No pets please.



Once viewed in person, applications can be submitted via our rental list on our website at www.rpmcalcoast.com - applicants must have a minimum fico score of 650+ and earn 3x the monthly rent in combined gross income.



No Pets Allowed



