Home
/
El Segundo, CA
/
215 West Palm Avenue Unit 304
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

215 West Palm Avenue Unit 304

215 West Palm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

215 West Palm Avenue, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
215 West Palm Avenue Unit 304 Available 05/01/20 Fabulous Top Floor Condo Overlooking Park+Patio+Laundry in Unit+Pool/Jacuzzi - Welcome home to this spacious top floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with tree top views and views to PV from your large private patio.

This fabulous condo is located across from Library Park & Richmond Elementary School, and two blocks from Downtown. Living room with gas fireplace, open dining area off kitchen and living room, kitchen with tons of cabinet space and pantry, laundry room with washer & dryer, dual master suites, walk in closet in master bedroom, and new carpeting throughout.

Building features pool, jacuzzi and two-car side-by side parking plus storage. Tenant pays gas & electric. No pets please.

Once viewed in person, applications can be submitted via our rental list on our website at www.rpmcalcoast.com - applicants must have a minimum fico score of 650+ and earn 3x the monthly rent in combined gross income.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4283355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 West Palm Avenue Unit 304 have any available units?
215 West Palm Avenue Unit 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
What amenities does 215 West Palm Avenue Unit 304 have?
Some of 215 West Palm Avenue Unit 304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 West Palm Avenue Unit 304 currently offering any rent specials?
215 West Palm Avenue Unit 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 West Palm Avenue Unit 304 pet-friendly?
No, 215 West Palm Avenue Unit 304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Segundo.
Does 215 West Palm Avenue Unit 304 offer parking?
Yes, 215 West Palm Avenue Unit 304 offers parking.
Does 215 West Palm Avenue Unit 304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 West Palm Avenue Unit 304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 West Palm Avenue Unit 304 have a pool?
Yes, 215 West Palm Avenue Unit 304 has a pool.
Does 215 West Palm Avenue Unit 304 have accessible units?
No, 215 West Palm Avenue Unit 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 215 West Palm Avenue Unit 304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 West Palm Avenue Unit 304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 West Palm Avenue Unit 304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 West Palm Avenue Unit 304 does not have units with air conditioning.

