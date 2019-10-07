All apartments in El Segundo
Last updated October 7 2019 at 8:12 PM

212 West Pine Avenue

212 West Pine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

212 West Pine Avenue, El Segundo, CA 90245
El Segundo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Townhouse built in 2008
- 3 Story
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Fridge / Freezer
- Gas Stove / Oven
- Microwave
- Dishwasher
- Granite Counter Tops
- Soft Close Cabinets
- Recessed Lighting
- Gas Fireplace
- Hardwood Floors in Common Areas
- Carpet in Bedrooms
- Tankless Water Heater
- Central Heat
- Ceiling Fans
- Dual Pane Windows
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Office Nook on Second Floor
- Back Patio
- 2 Car Garage + Parking for Guests
- Washer and Dryer Included but not Warranted
-Utilities Included: Water, Trash
- Small pets may be considered with pet deposit of $500

- Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 West Pine Avenue have any available units?
212 West Pine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Segundo, CA.
What amenities does 212 West Pine Avenue have?
Some of 212 West Pine Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 West Pine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
212 West Pine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 West Pine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 West Pine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 212 West Pine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 212 West Pine Avenue offers parking.
Does 212 West Pine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 212 West Pine Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 West Pine Avenue have a pool?
No, 212 West Pine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 212 West Pine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 212 West Pine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 212 West Pine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 West Pine Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 West Pine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 West Pine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

