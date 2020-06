Amenities

all utils included internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities internet access

Live in the Heart of Downtown El Segundo with this quaint Studio apartment. This unit in the center of the G Building with its own private entrance. Cable TV/Internet Ready. 192sqft studio in this multi-unit residence in El Segundo. Can also be used as office space. Premier Location: walk to Beach, Stores and Restaurants in this Safe community. $1170/month. All Utilities Included. Please note, this unit shares a bathroom and shower.