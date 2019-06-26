All apartments in El Monte
El Monte, CA
4518 Santa Anita Avenue
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:14 PM

4518 Santa Anita Avenue

4518 Santa Anita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4518 Santa Anita Avenue, El Monte, CA 91731
Norwood Cherrylee

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect for first time buyers looking for a move-in ready property that won't break the bank. This comfortable family home is conveniently located near everything. Situated far back off of the street, this rear unit single family residence feels private, and quiet with an attached 2 car garage, and a fenced yard. There is even a hot tub for use at backyard
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4518 Santa Anita Avenue have any available units?
4518 Santa Anita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Monte, CA.
What amenities does 4518 Santa Anita Avenue have?
Some of 4518 Santa Anita Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4518 Santa Anita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4518 Santa Anita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4518 Santa Anita Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4518 Santa Anita Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4518 Santa Anita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4518 Santa Anita Avenue offers parking.
Does 4518 Santa Anita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4518 Santa Anita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4518 Santa Anita Avenue have a pool?
No, 4518 Santa Anita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4518 Santa Anita Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 4518 Santa Anita Avenue has accessible units.
Does 4518 Santa Anita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4518 Santa Anita Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4518 Santa Anita Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4518 Santa Anita Avenue has units with air conditioning.
