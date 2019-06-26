4518 Santa Anita Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect for first time buyers looking for a move-in ready property that won't break the bank. This comfortable family home is conveniently located near everything. Situated far back off of the street, this rear unit single family residence feels private, and quiet with an attached 2 car garage, and a fenced yard. There is even a hot tub for use at backyard

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect for first time buyers looking for a move-in ready property that won't break the bank. This comfortable family home is conveniently located near everything. Situated far back off of the street, this rear unit single family residence feels private, and quiet with an attached 2 car garage, and a fenced yard. There is even a hot tub for use at backyard