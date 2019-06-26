4518 Santa Anita Avenue

Amenities
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect for first time buyers looking for a move-in ready property that won't break the bank. This comfortable family home is conveniently located near everything. Situated far back off of the street, this rear unit single family residence feels private, and quiet with an attached 2 car garage, and a fenced yard. There is even a hot tub for use at backyard
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect for first time buyers looking for a move-in ready property that won't break the bank. This comfortable family home is conveniently located near everything. Situated far back off of the street, this rear unit single family residence feels private, and quiet with an attached 2 car garage, and a fenced yard. There is even a hot tub for use at backyard