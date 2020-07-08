3548 Whistler Avenue, El Monte, CA 91732 River East
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Beautiful house located in the heart of El Monte in Gated Community. Conveniently located close to 10 and 605 Freeway. This house features One full bath and bedroom on the first level. Master bedroom and two additional rooms on the second level. Hardwood flooring throughout the house. Good size backyard great for gathering and bbq. This won't last on the market. Contact today for more information and details. To schedule please Call/ Text Mark at 626-217-7562 or Carrie at 626-500-9960 for questions or to arrange appointment
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
