3548 Whistler Avenue

3548 Whistler Avenue, El Monte, CA 91732
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
air conditioning
hardwood floors
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful house located in the heart of El Monte in Gated Community. Conveniently located close to 10 and 605 Freeway. This house features One full bath and bedroom on the first level. Master bedroom and two additional rooms on the second level. Hardwood flooring throughout the house. Good size backyard great for gathering and bbq. This won't last on the market. Contact today for more information and details.
To schedule please Call/ Text Mark at 626-217-7562 or Carrie at 626-500-9960 for questions or to arrange appointment

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 3548 Whistler Avenue have any available units?
3548 Whistler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Monte, CA.
What amenities does 3548 Whistler Avenue have?
Some of 3548 Whistler Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3548 Whistler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3548 Whistler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3548 Whistler Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3548 Whistler Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3548 Whistler Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3548 Whistler Avenue offers parking.
Does 3548 Whistler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3548 Whistler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3548 Whistler Avenue have a pool?
No, 3548 Whistler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3548 Whistler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3548 Whistler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3548 Whistler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3548 Whistler Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3548 Whistler Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3548 Whistler Avenue has units with air conditioning.

