2529 Burkett Road

Amenities
This 3 bedroom 2 bath house was partially rebuilt and remodeled in 2019. Rarely do you see rental houses of this quality. High end upgrades make this place worth living in. New Central A/C. Kitchen, Bathrooms, 1 Car garage plus 2 outdoor parking spaces.
