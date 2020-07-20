All apartments in El Monte
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:34 PM

2529 Burkett Road

2529 Burkett Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2529 Burkett Rd, El Monte, CA 91732
Mountain View

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
This 3 bedroom 2 bath house was partially rebuilt and remodeled in 2019. Rarely do you see rental houses of this quality. High end upgrades make this place worth living in. New Central A/C. Kitchen, Bathrooms, 1 Car garage plus 2 outdoor parking spaces.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2529 Burkett Road have any available units?
2529 Burkett Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Monte, CA.
What amenities does 2529 Burkett Road have?
Some of 2529 Burkett Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2529 Burkett Road currently offering any rent specials?
2529 Burkett Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2529 Burkett Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2529 Burkett Road is pet friendly.
Does 2529 Burkett Road offer parking?
Yes, 2529 Burkett Road offers parking.
Does 2529 Burkett Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2529 Burkett Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2529 Burkett Road have a pool?
No, 2529 Burkett Road does not have a pool.
Does 2529 Burkett Road have accessible units?
Yes, 2529 Burkett Road has accessible units.
Does 2529 Burkett Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2529 Burkett Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2529 Burkett Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2529 Burkett Road has units with air conditioning.
