12011 Roseglen

on-site laundry garage stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Well maintained custom built home in 1986. This front house is located on a half-acre lot of 2 houses. It features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with 1500 living sq.ft. Spacious living room boasts vaulted ceilings with recessed lights, handsome brick fireplace and large windows. Step-up formal dining room offers bay windows and new water proofed laminated flooring. Bright kitchen off the dining room has Oak cabinets, stainless appliances and sliding doors to a large fenced back yard. Large master suite with new floor provides Cathedral ceiling and sliding doors accessing to a back yard. Master bathroom offers skylight, dual sinks with new vanity and step down shower. Two good size bedrooms with new floor share a hallway bathroom. Laundry room is conveniently located by the garage. Newer roof. Fresh interior paint and new water proof laminated flooring. 2 car attached garage. Central AC and heater. Convenient N. El Monte location with easy access to freeway 605, 10. Short distance to schools, shops and restaurants. Move-in ready.