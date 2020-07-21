All apartments in El Monte
Find more places like 12011 Roseglen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Monte, CA
/
12011 Roseglen
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:06 AM

12011 Roseglen

12011 Roseglen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Monte
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12011 Roseglen Street, El Monte, CA 91732
Norwood Cherrylee

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Well maintained custom built home in 1986. This front house is located on a half-acre lot of 2 houses. It features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with 1500 living sq.ft. Spacious living room boasts vaulted ceilings with recessed lights, handsome brick fireplace and large windows. Step-up formal dining room offers bay windows and new water proofed laminated flooring. Bright kitchen off the dining room has Oak cabinets, stainless appliances and sliding doors to a large fenced back yard. Large master suite with new floor provides Cathedral ceiling and sliding doors accessing to a back yard. Master bathroom offers skylight, dual sinks with new vanity and step down shower. Two good size bedrooms with new floor share a hallway bathroom. Laundry room is conveniently located by the garage. Newer roof. Fresh interior paint and new water proof laminated flooring. 2 car attached garage. Central AC and heater. Convenient N. El Monte location with easy access to freeway 605, 10. Short distance to schools, shops and restaurants. Move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12011 Roseglen have any available units?
12011 Roseglen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Monte, CA.
What amenities does 12011 Roseglen have?
Some of 12011 Roseglen's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12011 Roseglen currently offering any rent specials?
12011 Roseglen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12011 Roseglen pet-friendly?
No, 12011 Roseglen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Monte.
Does 12011 Roseglen offer parking?
Yes, 12011 Roseglen offers parking.
Does 12011 Roseglen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12011 Roseglen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12011 Roseglen have a pool?
No, 12011 Roseglen does not have a pool.
Does 12011 Roseglen have accessible units?
No, 12011 Roseglen does not have accessible units.
Does 12011 Roseglen have units with dishwashers?
No, 12011 Roseglen does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12011 Roseglen have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12011 Roseglen has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road
El Monte, CA 91731

Similar Pages

El Monte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEl Monte 2 Bedroom Apartments
El Monte Apartments with ParkingEl Monte Cheap Apartments
El Monte Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CA
Hawthorne, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles