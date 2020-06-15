2212 MURATURA WY

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated fireplace microwave oven

LUXURIOUS HOME IN UPPER SERRANO W/ BONUS ROOM / OFFICE! - This is one gorgeous home! Recently remodeled to feature newer flooring, paint, and fixtures throughout. Vaulted ceiling and chandeliers in formal dining area make for wonderful family dinners. Open concept living room features wall mounted radiant fireplace blends seamlessly to kitchen, which features re-faced cabinets, quartz counter tops, wall mounted oven and microwave and 5 burner cook top. Office or optional 5th bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. Four bedrooms and two bathrooms located upstairs along with laundry room. Beautifully landscaped backyard. Come see all this home has to offer! Property is also listed for sale on MLS.**



1yr lease. Deposit Small pets negotiable. Tenant pays water, sewer, trash. Pls email Aaron at aaron@turnbullresrvcs.com to schedule a private showing.



Rental Requirements: Min FICO score 620 w/ no collections. Tenants combined make 3x the amount of rent. 2 yrs continuous employment. Excellent rental references. Sorry No Sec 8.



(RLNE4408747)