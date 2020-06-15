All apartments in El Dorado Hills
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:44 AM

2212 MURATURA WY

2212 Muratura Way · (916) 597-0987
Location

2212 Muratura Way, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762
Serrano

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2212 MURATURA WY · Avail. now

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2725 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
LUXURIOUS HOME IN UPPER SERRANO W/ BONUS ROOM / OFFICE! - This is one gorgeous home! Recently remodeled to feature newer flooring, paint, and fixtures throughout. Vaulted ceiling and chandeliers in formal dining area make for wonderful family dinners. Open concept living room features wall mounted radiant fireplace blends seamlessly to kitchen, which features re-faced cabinets, quartz counter tops, wall mounted oven and microwave and 5 burner cook top. Office or optional 5th bedroom and full bathroom downstairs. Four bedrooms and two bathrooms located upstairs along with laundry room. Beautifully landscaped backyard. Come see all this home has to offer! Property is also listed for sale on MLS.**

1yr lease. Deposit Small pets negotiable. Tenant pays water, sewer, trash. Pls email Aaron at aaron@turnbullresrvcs.com to schedule a private showing.

Rental Requirements: Min FICO score 620 w/ no collections. Tenants combined make 3x the amount of rent. 2 yrs continuous employment. Excellent rental references. Sorry No Sec 8.

(RLNE4408747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 MURATURA WY have any available units?
2212 MURATURA WY has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2212 MURATURA WY have?
Some of 2212 MURATURA WY's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 MURATURA WY currently offering any rent specials?
2212 MURATURA WY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 MURATURA WY pet-friendly?
Yes, 2212 MURATURA WY is pet friendly.
Does 2212 MURATURA WY offer parking?
No, 2212 MURATURA WY does not offer parking.
Does 2212 MURATURA WY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 MURATURA WY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 MURATURA WY have a pool?
No, 2212 MURATURA WY does not have a pool.
Does 2212 MURATURA WY have accessible units?
No, 2212 MURATURA WY does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 MURATURA WY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2212 MURATURA WY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2212 MURATURA WY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2212 MURATURA WY does not have units with air conditioning.
