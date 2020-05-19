All apartments in El Cerrito
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8351 Kent Ct, El Cerrito, CA 94530

8351 Kent Court · (650) 463-9203
Location

8351 Kent Court, El Cerrito, CA 94530

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4.0 Bedroom, 3.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$5,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2756 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5edf9eeb48de136c05efc1f4 Property Id: 20558

We have a house in El Cerrito and it will be available for rent starting mid July of this year. We are happy to offer it partially furnished or empty, as needed. Majority of the house is at street level. Even the lower level is accessible from the street without stairs involved.
- Entire street is sitting on a Friscan Bedrock which dramatically cuts down the effects of earthquakes
- 4 Bedrooms - 3 Full Baths
- Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room
- Upgraded Kitchen with breakfast nook
- Main level is all hardwood floor
- Amazing views of San Francisco, the Bay, Bay Bridge, Golden Gate Bridge, San Raphael Bridge.
- Landscaped front and backyard, organic vegetable garden, organic fruit trees, Zen garden with rock fountain
- Attached 2 car garage, EV charging wall port in garage
- Located in a cul-de-sac
- Gardening Services included
Security Deposit: $6000, Pet Deposit: $300 per pet non-refundable for small pets (under 40lbs) $500 for above 40Lbs.
*PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS*

(RLNE5878442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8351 Kent Ct, El Cerrito, CA 94530 have any available units?
8351 Kent Ct, El Cerrito, CA 94530 has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8351 Kent Ct, El Cerrito, CA 94530 have?
Some of 8351 Kent Ct, El Cerrito, CA 94530's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8351 Kent Ct, El Cerrito, CA 94530 currently offering any rent specials?
8351 Kent Ct, El Cerrito, CA 94530 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8351 Kent Ct, El Cerrito, CA 94530 pet-friendly?
No, 8351 Kent Ct, El Cerrito, CA 94530 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cerrito.
Does 8351 Kent Ct, El Cerrito, CA 94530 offer parking?
Yes, 8351 Kent Ct, El Cerrito, CA 94530 offers parking.
Does 8351 Kent Ct, El Cerrito, CA 94530 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8351 Kent Ct, El Cerrito, CA 94530 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8351 Kent Ct, El Cerrito, CA 94530 have a pool?
No, 8351 Kent Ct, El Cerrito, CA 94530 does not have a pool.
Does 8351 Kent Ct, El Cerrito, CA 94530 have accessible units?
No, 8351 Kent Ct, El Cerrito, CA 94530 does not have accessible units.
Does 8351 Kent Ct, El Cerrito, CA 94530 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8351 Kent Ct, El Cerrito, CA 94530 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8351 Kent Ct, El Cerrito, CA 94530 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8351 Kent Ct, El Cerrito, CA 94530 does not have units with air conditioning.
