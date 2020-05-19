5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking 24hr maintenance

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Located in a peaceful and very walkable neighborhood in El Cerrito, this pleasing 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms fourplex home property rental is unfurnished.



The comfortable interior has hardwood floors throughout, exposed beam ceiling, glass door, and windows with blinds. Its lovely kitchen has fine cabinetry, smooth quartz countertops, refrigerator, stove, and water heater. Built-in closets in its bedrooms. Vanity cabinets and an enclosed shower/tub combo in the bathrooms. Gas heating is also provided for in the unit along with in-unit washer and dryer ensure your laundry will be taken care of with minimal hassle. The exterior has an owner-maintained backyard and balcony. Smoking is prohibited in the property. It’s a pet-friendly home but only cats are allowed. This unit has a 1-carport and storage.



The tenant must take responsibility for electricity, water, and gas (PG&E). Whereas the trash will be covered by the landlord.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5j6mZ8nyU31



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 87



Nearby parks: Central Park, Creekside Park, and Albany Hill Park.



Bus lines:

L San Francisco - El Sobrante - 0.1 mile

LC SF/Hilltop Park & Ride (L/LA Sweeper) - 0.1 mile

80 Claremont/El Cerrito Bart - 0.1 mile

71 Richmond Pkwy TC - El Cerrito Plaza BART - 0.2 mile



Rail lines:

Richmond - Daly City/Millbrae Millbrae - 0.4 mile

Warm Springs/South Fremont - Richmond Richmond - 0.4 mile



(RLNE5813097)