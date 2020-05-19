All apartments in El Cerrito
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709

5709 San Diego Street · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5709 San Diego Street, El Cerrito, CA 94530

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,399

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Located in a peaceful and very walkable neighborhood in El Cerrito, this pleasing 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms fourplex home property rental is unfurnished.

The comfortable interior has hardwood floors throughout, exposed beam ceiling, glass door, and windows with blinds. Its lovely kitchen has fine cabinetry, smooth quartz countertops, refrigerator, stove, and water heater. Built-in closets in its bedrooms. Vanity cabinets and an enclosed shower/tub combo in the bathrooms. Gas heating is also provided for in the unit along with in-unit washer and dryer ensure your laundry will be taken care of with minimal hassle. The exterior has an owner-maintained backyard and balcony. Smoking is prohibited in the property. It’s a pet-friendly home but only cats are allowed. This unit has a 1-carport and storage.

The tenant must take responsibility for electricity, water, and gas (PG&E). Whereas the trash will be covered by the landlord.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5j6mZ8nyU31

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 87

Nearby parks: Central Park, Creekside Park, and Albany Hill Park.

Bus lines:
L San Francisco - El Sobrante - 0.1 mile
LC SF/Hilltop Park & Ride (L/LA Sweeper) - 0.1 mile
80 Claremont/El Cerrito Bart - 0.1 mile
71 Richmond Pkwy TC - El Cerrito Plaza BART - 0.2 mile

Rail lines:
Richmond - Daly City/Millbrae Millbrae - 0.4 mile
Warm Springs/South Fremont - Richmond Richmond - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5813097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709 have any available units?
5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709 has a unit available for $3,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709 have?
Some of 5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709 currently offering any rent specials?
5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709 is pet friendly.
Does 5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709 offer parking?
Yes, 5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709 does offer parking.
Does 5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709 have a pool?
No, 5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709 does not have a pool.
Does 5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709 have accessible units?
No, 5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709 does not have accessible units.
Does 5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5709 San Diego Street Unit 5709 does not have units with air conditioning.
