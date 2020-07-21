979 Amistad Pl. #C

Amenities

EL CAJON 2-STORY TOWNHOME + GARAGE. $1,650. - EL CAJON TOWNHOME. Spacious 2-story, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome on quiet street. Direct-entry private garage for convenience and safety! New vinyl plank floors downstairs and new carpet on the stairs and in the upstairs bedrooms. Spacious living room leads to modern kitchen. New kitchen counters, new dishwasher and new cooktop range. Tiled tub enclosures and new plank floors in bathrooms. Big bedrooms with lots of closet space in each.

Interior laundry hookups. Big, private, fenced patio.

No pets allowed.

1-year lease.

NO CO-SIGNERS.

Call 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



