El Cajon, CA
979 Amistad Pl. #C
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

979 Amistad Pl. #C

979 Amistad Place · No Longer Available
Location

979 Amistad Place, El Cajon, CA 92019

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EL CAJON 2-STORY TOWNHOME + GARAGE. $1,650. - EL CAJON TOWNHOME. Spacious 2-story, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome on quiet street. Direct-entry private garage for convenience and safety! New vinyl plank floors downstairs and new carpet on the stairs and in the upstairs bedrooms. Spacious living room leads to modern kitchen. New kitchen counters, new dishwasher and new cooktop range. Tiled tub enclosures and new plank floors in bathrooms. Big bedrooms with lots of closet space in each.
Interior laundry hookups. Big, private, fenced patio.
No pets allowed.
1-year lease.
NO CO-SIGNERS.
Call 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4961433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 979 Amistad Pl. #C have any available units?
979 Amistad Pl. #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 979 Amistad Pl. #C have?
Some of 979 Amistad Pl. #C's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 979 Amistad Pl. #C currently offering any rent specials?
979 Amistad Pl. #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 979 Amistad Pl. #C pet-friendly?
No, 979 Amistad Pl. #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 979 Amistad Pl. #C offer parking?
Yes, 979 Amistad Pl. #C offers parking.
Does 979 Amistad Pl. #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 979 Amistad Pl. #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 979 Amistad Pl. #C have a pool?
No, 979 Amistad Pl. #C does not have a pool.
Does 979 Amistad Pl. #C have accessible units?
No, 979 Amistad Pl. #C does not have accessible units.
Does 979 Amistad Pl. #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 979 Amistad Pl. #C has units with dishwashers.
Does 979 Amistad Pl. #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 979 Amistad Pl. #C does not have units with air conditioning.
