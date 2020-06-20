Amenities
Charming One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment in El Cajon
351 W Palm Ave Apt 2 is close to Main Street Meat Market, Zarzour Restaurant, Sagmani's Restaurant, Hacienda's Mexican Food, Parkside Health, and Wellness Center, with easy access to I-8.
Unit Features:
- 1 bed/1 bath apartment
Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
- Pool
- Gated access.
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/351-W-Palm-Ave-Apt-2-El-Cajon-CA-92020
You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5808530)