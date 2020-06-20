All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 351 W Palm Ave Apt 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
351 W Palm Ave Apt 2
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

351 W Palm Ave Apt 2

351 West Palm Avenue · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

351 West Palm Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1145 · Avail. now

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Charming One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment in El Cajon

351 W Palm Ave Apt 2 is close to Main Street Meat Market, Zarzour Restaurant, Sagmani's Restaurant, Hacienda's Mexican Food, Parkside Health, and Wellness Center, with easy access to I-8.

Unit Features:
- 1 bed/1 bath apartment

Community Features:
- On-site laundry facility
- Pool
- Gated access.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/351-W-Palm-Ave-Apt-2-El-Cajon-CA-92020

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5808530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 W Palm Ave Apt 2 have any available units?
351 W Palm Ave Apt 2 has a unit available for $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 351 W Palm Ave Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
351 W Palm Ave Apt 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 W Palm Ave Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 351 W Palm Ave Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 351 W Palm Ave Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 351 W Palm Ave Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 351 W Palm Ave Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 351 W Palm Ave Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 W Palm Ave Apt 2 have a pool?
Yes, 351 W Palm Ave Apt 2 has a pool.
Does 351 W Palm Ave Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 351 W Palm Ave Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 351 W Palm Ave Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 W Palm Ave Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 351 W Palm Ave Apt 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 351 W Palm Ave Apt 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 351 W Palm Ave Apt 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Camden Park
525 E Camden Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
Forest Park
1250 Petree St
El Cajon, CA 92020
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconyEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity