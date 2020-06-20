Amenities

Charming One Bedroom/One Bath Apartment in El Cajon



351 W Palm Ave Apt 2 is close to Main Street Meat Market, Zarzour Restaurant, Sagmani's Restaurant, Hacienda's Mexican Food, Parkside Health, and Wellness Center, with easy access to I-8.



Unit Features:

- 1 bed/1 bath apartment



Community Features:

- On-site laundry facility

- Pool

- Gated access.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: https://mynd.rentlinx.com/351-W-Palm-Ave-Apt-2-El-Cajon-CA-92020



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



No Pets Allowed



