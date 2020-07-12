Apartment List
197 Apartments for rent in Eastvale, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Eastvale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
16 Units Available
Homecoming At Eastvale
5464 W Homecoming Cir, Eastvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,239
1103 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the convenience of living at Homecoming at Eastvale, with on-site parking, private outdoor space and in-unit laundry. Close to Highway 15, these modern residences provide easy access to wherever you need to be.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5650 Cambria Drive
5650 Cambria Drive, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
3245 sqft
This beautiful home features a bright open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, separate living and formal dining rooms, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and double ovens, custom tile flooring, wood shutters throughout entire home, and one

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
12402 Feather Drive
12402 Feather Drive, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
3715 sqft
This beautiful house is in the prestigious area of Eastvale it features 5 bedrooms , 3 full bathrooms, living room, dinning room, laundry room and 3 car garage.

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
6680 BLACK HAWK ROAD
6680 Black Hawk Road, Eastvale, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
3505 sqft
Pool Home, No HOA, Patio in the front door face South which goes into with high ceilings, Big bright kitchen connect to living room and cozy family room has laminate wood floor. Downstairs, one bedroom and one full bathroom.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14166 Bay Circle
14166 Bay Circle, Eastvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3521 sqft
Eastvale Executive Home - 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3-car garage, pool & spa - A captivating executive home in the quiet and subtle but blossoming city of Eastvale that many are craving for! This home was built and engineered as a meticulous project

Last updated February 20 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
6033 Rosewood Way
6033 Rosewood Way, Eastvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2325 sqft
A beautiful single family house in famous community ---The Lodge. This beautiful home of 2,325 square feet of open floor plan features, 4 huge bedrooms, 3 upgraded bathrooms, 2 car garage with his and her's walk in closets.

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
7046 Snowburst Court
7046 Snowburst Ct, Eastvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2162 sqft
4 bed 3 bath 2 story house built in 2015 in the city of Eastvake ***2162 sq ft of living spae on a corner lot,**** It has one bedrroom and full bath in the 1st florr and 3 bedroom and loft upstairs for entertainment area and 2 baths.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6405 Caxton Street
6405 Caxton Street, Eastvale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2406 sqft
Rarely found beautiful single story home in Eastvale! Features 3 bedrooms and a bonus office room,2.5 baths. perfect layout. Upgraded wood laminated flooring whole house. Large living room and dining area is extremely bright and airy.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6100 Valencia Street
6100 Valencia Street, Eastvale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2579 sqft
Fully furnished, large single story Corona/Eastvale home for lease. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms. Central air and heat. Large Family Room w/ Fireplace. Huge Beautiful Upgraded Kitchen. Turnkey / Move In Condition.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7374 Wake Forest Drive
7374 Wake Forest Drive, Eastvale, CA
6 Bedrooms
$2,700
3000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY HOME WITH 6 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHROOMS AND A 3 CAR GARAGE. MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM AND BATH. TILE & WOOD FLOORING AND BLINDS ON ALL WINDOWS. KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, PLENTY OF CABINET SPACE, FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE.
Results within 1 mile of Eastvale
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
30 Units Available
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,039
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,604
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1646 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments near Chino Hills State Park. Furnished units available with carpet and patio/balcony. Community garden, conference room, hot tub. Enjoy 24-gym and yoga. Pet-friendly.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8653 Festival Street
8653 Festival St, Chino, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1947 sqft
8653 Festival Street Available 07/25/20 New Luxurious and Spacious home 4BR/3.5BR in Gated Community, Chino - This house is located in Harvest @ The Preserve, it brings the joy of nature and sustainable living right to your fingertips.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Riverdale Acres
6888 Ripple Court
6888 Ripple Ct, Jurupa Valley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
3105 sqft
6888 Ripple Court Available 07/31/20 5 bed home in RiverBend community, Eastvale schools - Entertain and Have Fun in this Comfortable Family Home This spacious two-story, five bedroom home boasts plenty of living, entertaining and storage space.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8458 Forest Park #130
8458 Forest Park Street, Chino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1852 sqft
Beautiful Home in Chino!! - Beautifully upgraded Townhome in the highly desirable Preserve Master Community.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Norco Farms
1346 7th St
1346 7th Street, Norco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
900 sqft
1346 7th St Available 06/01/20 RARE Norco Cutie!! - Adorable 2 bed 1 bath 1000sqft Norco home. Includes one car garage and new central heating and air. Private back yard- Not horse property. Pets on Brokers Approval.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
2 Units Available
Eden Glen
3166 S. Hampton Way
3166 Hampton Way, Ontario, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1477 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3166 S. Hampton Way in Ontario. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 10:23pm
1 Unit Available
Creekside
3908 Salt Creek Way
3908 Salt Creek Way, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
980 sqft
This 2 bed/2 bath home in Ontario is located in the highly coveted Creekside Village in Ontario! This home has also been freshly painted on the interior! This home opens up to a good sized living area with a fireplace and sliding glass door to the
Results within 5 miles of Eastvale
Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
8 Units Available
Ontario Center
Vintage
955 N Duesenberg Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,832
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-10, I-15 and LA/Ontario airport for long- and short-distance excursions. 1-3 bedroom properties in a garden complex with pool, sauna, BBQ area, playground, basketball court and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Corona Hills
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,726
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Corona with easy access to I-15 and Hwy 91. Close to Riverside Community College. Community amenities include swimming pool, Jacuzzi and gym. Apartment features private patio, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
North Main Street District
Artisan at Main Street Metro
211 W Rincon St, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1472 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with easy access to I-15. Open, modern kitchens with hardwood floors and stainless steel. Community gardens and pet-friendly spaces. Gym, hot tub, playground and pool for total comfort.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Vesada
3390 Country Village Rd, Jurupa Valley, CA
Studio
$1,610
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1019 sqft
True modern living with lots of natural light and ample amenities, including a fire pit, recycling program, hydrotherapy spa and a resort-style pool. Full kitchens, energy-efficient windows and private balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Corona Hills
The Ashton
2178 Stoneridge Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property features three pools, gym and hot tub. Within the award-winning Corona-Norco school district. Close to I-15, the MetroLink and the BlueLine. Corona Hills Plaza and dozens of other dining and shopping venues nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Solamonte
9200 Milliken Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1383 sqft
Ontario Mills Malls and Victoria Gardens are both close to this property. Residents have access to yoga, fire pit, putting green and other activities. Units are furnished and feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
The Grove
1110 E Philadelphia St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,333
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Interstates 10 and 15 provide this community with easy access to downtown Los Angeles. Residents enjoy onsite pool, gym, hot tub and garage parking. Units have hardwood flooring, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
City Guide for Eastvale, CA

Eastvale is as young as a city gets. It was first incorporated on Oct. 1st, 2010!

Eastvale, California is a medium-sized town with an over-sized heart. With a population of just under 54,000 people, you'd expect a more urban feel to this area. Instead, the city has stayed true to itsagriculture anddairy farmroots to retain its small town feel. There is a real sense of community here. The largest mall is the Eastvale Gateway, where you will find the normal array of chain stores and charming kiosks. The community itself hosts several festivals throughout the years as well as concerts, art and music gatherings. The community strives to meet the needs of its residents and pulls it off in style. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Eastvale, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Eastvale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

